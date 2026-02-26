Report ranks Seattle Mariners' lineup as the best in the American League

Coming off a 90-win season and an AL West title in 2025, the Seattle Mariners were facing a lot of questions regarding how they were going to handle free agency. Heading into one of the coldest winters in United States history, the M's were facing the harsh, bitter reality that they had three high-profile players taking part in the musical chairs of the Hot Stove League.

Three starting infielders - all major offensive contributors at their positions - would be free to sign elsewhere. Second baseman Jorge Polanco and third baseman Eugenio Suarez did just that. Meanwhile, the player the team wanted to keep the most, first baseman Josh Naylor, made a multi-year commitment to stay in the Emerald City.

Despite the personnel losses, many around Major League Baseball believe that Seattle is stronger this season due to the trade to bring in infielder and .281 lifetime hitter Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals. Throw in the fact that the Mariners also have a collection of amazing young talent who are standing at the doorstep of The Show, and it's no wonder this squad is expected to score a lot of points

News outlets are praising the Mariners

Feb 25, 2026; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners infielder Josh Naylor against the Kansas City Royals during a spring training game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a Feb 25 article at ESPN.com, the 'Worldwide Leader' ranked every team's offense based on their standard starting nine. It rated three NL team at the top of the eankings: the Los Angeles Dodgers at number one, followed by the followed by the Atlanta Braves at two, and the New York Mets third.

In fourth place, ahead of every other American League team, was the Seattle Mariners, who are also the favorites to represent the junior circuit in the World Series. If they make it that far, it will be the franchise's first trip ever to the Fall Classic, and ESPN acknowledged they had the hitters to accomplish that goal.

"Last season, Seattle's 113 wRC+ was tied with the Dodgers for second in the majors, trailing only the Yankees," the report stated. "While close observers pointed out the success of the Mariners' revitalized offense in one of baseball's roughest home environments, it still feels like the Seattle attack is slipping under the radar."

"The key question revolved around who will be positioned to pick up the slack from a [Cal] Raleigh drop-off, which seems all but certain. Raleigh should still be among the best, but repeating last year's historic performances is just such a tall order."