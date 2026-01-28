Should the Seattle Mariners target free agent Miguel Andujar?

In what has been an ongoing saga during this offseason, the Seattle Mariners continue their search for at least one more veteran bat for their infield. With third baseman Eugenio Suarez likely gone in free agency, the team has tried to acquire his replacement, but to no avail. Now, the name of the Cincinnati Reds' Miguel Andujar is being mentioned by some in themdeia as a potential target for Seattle.

Andujar, 30, has played for nine big league seasons in his career for a myriad of teams: the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland Athetics and the Reds. Last season for the Athletics and Cincinnati, he hit .318, with 10 home runs, 44 RBI, and an .822 OPS. However, he only played in 94 games in the year due to multiple injuries.

While the M's hope was that they could somehow manage to re-sign Suarez, Christopher Kline, of FanSided, recently offered evidence as to why the M's should make an overture for Andujar.

“Miguel Andujar absolutely mashed last season, and while he vastly outperformed his metrics and is probably due for some regression, there ought to be plenty of interest in a flexible defender who can hit lefties especially well," Kilne wrote. "The Seattle Mariners might be done with Eugenio Suárez experience; Andujar can pingpong between third base, the corner outfield and DH as needed, plugging multiple gaps and providing a slightly more consistent (if less explosive) offensive profile than Suárez,”

Andujar could be an affordable fit

Andujar can be the regular third baseman in Seattle, but he has the versatility to play in the outfield and the bat to be the team's DH from time to time. That gives Mariners skipper Dan Wilson a lot more flexibility with his lineup card. But perhaps the most appealing thing about Andujar is his price tag. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter says he could be the biggest steal left in free agency.

"At this point, teams are hunting for potential bench pieces and platoon players," Reuter asserted. "His underlying metrics are not great, but it's all silly to just completely ignore the numbers he put up last year over a relatively large sample size of 341 plate appearances. On a one-year deal for a couple of million dollars, he has a chance to be a nice power source in a part-time role."

