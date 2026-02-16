Manager Dan Wilson says his Mariners have a 'Good feeling in camp'

Coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners are sailing forward with World Series anticipation in 2026. The team has some key pick-ups and promising prodigies on the way, and they are being picked by most MLB experts to return to the American League, and both Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh are being mentioned as potential MVP candidates.

So, needless to say, there are a lot of positive vibes floating around the M's Spring camp, as manager Dan Wilson explained to the media this week. The Seattle skipper says his squad is feeling good about their chances heading into the new season.

"Another good day of camp," Wilson said. "Good feeling in camp. We had some of our high-leverage guys on the mound, and I thought their bullpens looked really well... There's just so many guys here, and they're here early, and they're eager and ready to go. Just a good feeling. You just gotta love to see that kind of energy."

Wilson sounded especially optimistic about his talented rotation, with all five young veterans healthy and ready to go full force as th Mariners look poised for another pennant drive.

"I think our pitching group has their plan in place, too. And that comes down to the communication from the player... Again, it all depends on communication; it all depends on hos these guys feel moving forward. So far, things have gone according to plan, and we'll just keep making adjustments as we go."

Skipper Dan Wilson has the right mix in 2026

Wilson and his team have a reason to be riding high right now. Beyond their division-title from a season ago, the horizons seem bigger and brighter for the club now. They had a big sip of success in 2025, only to fall short of the Series. With a revamped lineup and infield, mixed with one of the best young starting rotations in baseball, the Mariners have the ammo to battle their way to the Fall Classic.

If that's the case, the team will have made history. So, in essence, we may be wathcing the early stages of the Mariners' greatest team ever. Add that in with the Super Bowl victory by their neighbors, the Seahawks, and 2026 could be a full year of nothing but those same good vibes.

