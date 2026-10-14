Randy Arozarena Prediction Puts Mariners’ $100 Million Spending Test Under the Microscope

A $100 million contract for a 31-year-old outfielder doesn’t sound like a typical Jerry Dipoto move. Which is precisely why Randy Arozarena’s impending free agency will tell us something important about the Seattle Mariners. We already know they like the player. They traded for him, watched him become the engine of their lineup and kept him through the trade deadline. The looming question is whether ownership likes winning enough to pay the bill.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicts that Arozarena will re-sign with Seattle, even with his next contract potentially reaching nine figures. His reasoning is pretty simple: The Mariners cannot afford to lose the best hitter from an offense that already finished 28th in runs scored.

Arozarena led Seattle with 161 hits, 26 home runs and 79 RBI while slashing .281/.381/.484 with an .865 OPS. He also had a team-leading 148 OPS+ and 5.7 WAR. Arozarena has leverage that also leaves the Mariners a bit boxed in.

The Mariners Don’t Have an Easy Randy Arozarena Replacement

Seattle could let Arozarena walk and hand more responsibility to its young hitters. That would be the cheap route. It would also be asking prospects to replace the best offensive season on the roster before any of them has proved capable of doing it.

The Mariners have talented young position players, but potential cannot be penciled in for 161 hits in the middle-of-the-order. Prospects arrive on their own schedules. Some break out faster than others. And some become complementary players and some spend two months trying to catch up with major-league pitching.

They could scour free agency for another established bat. The problem is that everyone else will be shopping in the same thin market. Any player remotely capable of replacing Arozarena will have bidders, leverage and an uncomfortable price tag of their own.

That leaves the trade market, where the Mariners’ starting pitching would become the obvious currency. That means moving a valuable arm to find the offense the organization declined to purchase.

Trading from the rotation might produce a useful bat. But it would also carve a hole into the part of the roster Seattle has spent so long developing. The Mariners should be trying to place another hitter beside Arozarena, not subtracting a starter to chase his replacement.

Eventually, every route bends back toward the same answer: Pay Arozarena.

A $100 Million Contract Would Test Mariners Ownership

A nine-figure deal should make more fans nervous. Arozarena will enter free agency at 31, and Seattle would be purchasing his decline years along with whatever prime production remains. His defense leaves more to be desired, with him grading out at -5 Outs Above Average in 2026.

That also belongs in the conversation. Seattle is known for spending their offseasons trying to find a clever route around their most obvious needs. We’ve recently talked about their horrendous bargain bets, failed platoon solutions and internal projections that get dressed up as flexibility. Arozarena’s free agency strips away the usual cover. The organization knows the player, understands how his game fits T-Mobile Park and has seen what the offense looks like with him carrying it.

Now the bill has come. Re-signing Arozarena wouldn’t even fix the lineup by itself. All it would do is preserve the one piece Seattle can least afford to lose. The Mariners would still need more power, more balance and far more consistency around him.

Bleacher Report’s prediction therefore feels less like a bold forecast and more like a dare. A $100 million deal would push Seattle beyond its usual comfort zone. Letting Arozarena leave would push an already weak offense closer to the floor. The check would hurt. But maybe this is the right moment to write it anyway.