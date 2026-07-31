Twins-Mets A.J. Minter Trade Raises Stakes Before Crucial Mariners Series

The Minnesota Twins didn’t wait to see what happened in Seattle this weekend. They went ahead and made their move first. Hours before beginning a crucial three-game series against the Mariners, Minnesota acquired left-handed reliever A.J. Minter from the New York Mets, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Mets received two minor league infield prospects, Billy Amick and Bruin Agbayani, in return.

The timing could hardly be more pointed. The Twins arrived at T-Mobile Park two games ahead of Seattle, with both clubs chasing an AL playoff spot and Monday’s trade deadline closing fast.

Minter gives Minnesota a proven late-inning option with a 2.35 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 23 innings this season. He has pitched in a World Series before, has postseason experience and spent most of his career getting big outs for contending teams. He isn’t the biggest catch in the reliever market. But he’s something more relevant at this point of the calendar, especially for a bullpen ranked 26th in the majors.

The Mariners also need another trusted reliever. Matt Brash remains sidelined and was most recently projected to return in mid-to-late August. Cooper Criswell’s timetable stretches even further. Carlos Vargas hasn’t played all season and at this point, we may not see him until 2027. The current bullpen has produced good work in places, but this about building a dependable path from the rotation to the ninth inning.

The Mariners don’t have nearly enough certainty there. Minnesota’s bullpen was in even worse shape, but they’ve done something about it.

A.J. Minter Could Exploit Mariners’ Struggles Against Left-Handed Pitching

Minter also happens to fit this specific series particularly well. Seattle entered the trade-deadline window with an MLB-worst .631 OPS against left-handed pitching. Now the Twins have added an accomplished southpaw who can be deployed against the heart of that imbalance during the most important innings of the weekend.

Seattle’s stated preference has been for a right-handed leverage reliever, and that remains the cleaner roster fit. The handedness doesn’t change the larger point. The Twins identified their weakness and added one of the better pitchers capable of addressing it. The Mariners’ need remains unresolved.

To be fair, Minter has struggled in July. He opened his season with 12 scoreless appearances before allowing his first earned run on July 3. Since then, the results have been a rollercoaster. His July ERA sits at 5.23, putting a small asterisk next to that shiny 2.35 season mark.

Passan reported that Minter represents the beginning of the Mets’ selloff, not the end. That should keep New York near the top of Seattle’s call sheet. Right-handers Luke Weaver and Huascar Brazobán remain more natural targets for the Mariners, with Weaver offering the added familiarity of having previously pitched in Seattle.

Regardless, the Mariners must respond in two places. They need to beat Minnesota on the field, and they need to respond upstairs, where the Twins have already demonstrated how seriously they are treating this race.