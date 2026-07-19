Mariners and Mets May Struggle to Find Common Ground on Luke Weaver

The Mariners and Mets look like obvious trade partners right up until we try to build the actual trade. Seattle needs a right-handed bat and another reliever capable of handling high-leverage innings. New York has officially opened the doors to its fire sale, and Luke Weaver could be one of the better bullpen arms available. He has experience pitching late in games, another season of club control and he’s posted a 2.03 ERA in 40 innings so far this season.

On paper, it sounds simple, but it rarely is. According to SNY’s Chelsea Janes, the Mets have informed teams that they are open for business and already fielding calls. New York reportedly wants to get an early start rather than waiting until the final hours before the Aug. 3 deadline. Weaver should generate plenty of interest because useful relievers with additional control rarely make it through the market quietly.

The Mariners have already identified a right-handed leverage reliever and another right-handed bat as their two clearest needs. The problem is that nearly every contender is shopping for bullpen help, creating exactly the kind of crowded market that could push Weaver’s price beyond Seattle’s comfort zone.

Mariners May Not Have a Comfortable Luke Weaver Trade Package

We can probably remove Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan from the conversation immediately. Seattle shouldn’t trade either of its premium young starting pitchers for a reliever, even one controlled beyond this season. Either could also serve as a post-deadline fallback if a starter gets injured or the Mariners need a bridge arm in the pen.

Lazaro Montes should be treated as nearly untouchable in these negotiations, too. Are the Mariners really going to trade the massive left-handed slugger they have spent years developing for roughly a year and a half of Weaver? That would be an incredibly aggressive bet, and plenty of Mariners fans would hate it.

Montes is not a lock. We don’t need to pretend he’s already guaranteed to become a middle-of-the-order major league hitter. His plate approach still needs work, and his swing decisions will determine whether all that raw power turns into sustainable production against better pitching.

There's risk attached to keeping him. There’s also risk attached to watching him hit 35 home runs for the Mets while Weaver pitches 90 innings for Seattle and leaves after the 2027 season. That just doesn't sound like a trade the Mariners should make.

Michael Arroyo makes the conversation uncomfortable. Seattle would have legitimate reasons to resist moving him. Arroyo has continued climbing through the system, and his offensive upside makes him more valuable to an organization that has spent years searching for impact hitters. Still, he’s probably the first prospect who could make the Mets feel like they are receiving a headlining piece they want.

And that’s the problem. Once Seattle removes Anderson, Sloan, Montes and potentially Arroyo, the next group includes Jonny Farmelo, Felnin Celesten, Luke Stevenson, Nick Becker and Yorger Bautista. They are all good prospects that carry significant upside. None of them gives New York the same combination of value and certainty as Seattle’s top group.

The Mariners could offer quantity, and the Mets are likely to insist on quality. They’ve said plainly that they are looking for “sure things.” The closest sure things the M’s possess are Anderson and Sloan, while Arroyo has adjusted quickly to Triple-A pitching. And that’s where an obvious fit can quietly fall apart.

A Larger Mariners-Mets Trade Could Make More Sense

The cleaner path might be making the deal considerably more complicated. Luis Castillo’s name has already surfaced as the starting pitcher Seattle would most prefer to move. His salary makes that difficult, and the Mets are selling rather than trying to rescue their season with an expensive veteran starter. New York would have little reason to take Castillo unless the larger framework benefited its long-term plans.

But there may be a creative way to get a deal done.

Suppose Seattle takes Weaver’s remaining contract without asking New York to send back cash. The Mariners could include Castillo and a prospect such as Farmelo or Celesten, while the Mets add one or two younger, high-upside players from deeper in their system.

That wouldn’t be a simple salary dump. It would be a broader exchange in which Seattle clears Castillo’s future money, adds the reliever it needs and takes a few developmental swings. New York receives a recognizable starter it could keep, flip later or use to stabilize its rotation, especially if the Mets are also taking calls on Freddy Peralta. It’s messy, but messy might be the only way these teams find common ground.

The Mets are unlikely to give Weaver away. The Mariners should not trade one of their four most valuable prospects for him. Once both of those positions harden, expanding the deal becomes the easiest way to prevent the negotiations from dying.

Timing Could Reveal Whether a Luke Weaver Trade Is Realistic

The encouraging part is that neither front office enjoys wasting much time. New York reportedly wants to begin moving players sooner rather than later. Jerry Dipoto has also shown that he doesn’t need the pressure of the final deadline hours to make a deal. When the Mariners identify a move they like, they are perfectly comfortable acting early.

That means we may not have to spend weeks decoding every rumor. If Seattle and New York can find a creative package, it could come together well before Aug. 3. Both clubs have reasons to establish the market rather than wait for it.

If Weaver remains with the Mets deep into deadline week, however, that may tell us everything we need to know. New York’s asking price probably remained tied to one of Seattle’s best prospects, and the Mariners correctly decided a reliever was not worth surrendering Anderson, Sloan, Montes or Arroyo.

Weaver makes plenty of sense for Seattle. The trade itself doesn’t. At least not yet.