The Seattle Mariners' new lefty reliever should be a valuable addition for 2026

In last year's postseason, the Seattle Mariners often found themselves shorthanded against lefthanded pitching, and it ultimately helped lead to their downfall against the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series. With just one portsider out in the 'pen, Seattle skipper Dan Wilson ran out of options on more than one occasion, and it cost him.

So, when the Ms traded for fastballer Jose Ferrer from the Washington Nationals this offseason, they envisioned him pairing with last year's lone lefthanded leftover, Gabe Speier, to form what could bea combination of lethal lefties. And if Ferrer continues to display the promise that he did in D.C., the pair could actually be the best set of southpaw specialists in the game.

“Gabe handled it all so well last year,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “But to have another lefty that we can go to down there, that has the big arm, is huge.”

“We’ve seen lineups with seven guys in there that are lefties, sometimes eight guys that are left-handed hitters. So to be able to intercept that in some ways later in the game with a couple of lefties is a huge lift.”

Ferrer’s acquisition on Dec. 6 came as a surprise, but that was largely due to what the Mariners were willing to give up in return. Highly-touted catching prospect Harry Ford, the club’s first-round pick in 2021, was the centerpiece of the trade that sent Ferrer to Seattle. That's a clear illustration of just how badly Seattle wanted to shore up its bullpen situation.

Ferrer brings a lot to the table for the Mariners

Feb 19, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Jose A. Ferrer (45) spring training photo day in Peoria, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Entering 2025, José Ferrer is 8-4 in his MLB career, with 12 saves, 121 strikeouts, and a 4.36 ERA. The 25-year-old has tossed 142.1 innings in 142 games and has notched a 1.26 WHIP. He has shown a plethora of pitching prowess in pressure situations, as evidenced by the fact that he's been used as a closer in the past. According to scouting reports, Ferrer averages 97.7 mph on his sinker and 89.7 mph on his slider.

“I think some of the qualities I have and some of the tools I possess, I can definitely help in those situations, especially when you get to that point,” Ferrer said through an interpreter. “I mean, it's totally different from the regular season. But, yeah, you always dream of playing in those situations.”