Seattle Mariners Prospect Colt Emerson Continues to Draw High Praise From Experts
With the new year nearly upon us, it's time to start looking forward, both in life and in baseball.
MLB.com's Jim Callis began doing that with a fun exercise on Tuesday in which he predicted who each team's top prospect will be at this time next year.
For some team's, the top prospect today is still predicted to be the top prospect at Christmas time 2025, but for other teams, the top prospect is predicted to change.
Colt Emerson is currently the top prospect for the Seattle Mariners (per MLB.com) and the outlet expects that he will still be the top prospect at the end of 2025. That points to two things: 1) Emerson won't rise quick enough to make his debut at the big-league level next year and 2) Emerson is so good that he won't be passed by any of the other exciting prospects in the M's system.
The Mariners are loaded with impressive young hitters and Emerson's combination of bat-to-ball skills and developing power makes him the best of the bunch.
Emerson, 19, was the team's first-round draft pick in 2023. Though he battled injury this past season, he hit .263 across three different levels with a .393 on-base percentage. An excellent contact hitter, he hit 17 doubles, finishing the year at High-A Everett. Emerson tore up the Arizona Fall League as well, really making himself a known commodity throughout the baseball world at large.
Baseball America recently predicted that he would end up as the team's third baseman of the future, which would put him alongside fellow top prospect, Cole Young, on the left side of the field.
