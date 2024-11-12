Top Prospect Matt Shaw Joins Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. in Unique History
Matt Shaw is an infielder in the Chicago Cubs system. In fact, he's currently the No. 1 prospect in the entire Cubs organization. A former first-round pick (2023) out of the University of Maryland, he's projected to make his major league debut in 2025.
Shaw is currently playing for Team USA at the Premier12 Tournament, which is one of the top international tournaments in the world, and he put on a show on Monday night, making some history for the Red, White and Blue.
Per USA Baseball on social media, Shaw is one of only two players to ever have seven RBI in a single game for Team USA. The other? Baseball Hall of Famer and Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr.
To be paired with Junior in any category is a great accomplishment. One of the best players in baseball history, Griffey Jr. hit 630 career home runs and won 10 Gold Glove Awards. He re-defined "cool" in the 1990s and is one of the most popular players ever as well.
Griffey Jr. played in the 2006 World Baseball Classic for Team USA, which was the first iteration of the WBC. He hit .524 in 21 at-bats, popping three homers and 10 RBI.
It's ironic to see Shaw join Griffey Jr. in history, because just recently there was speculation that Shaw could be a trade target for the Mariners this offseason. The Cubs need pitching and some have opined maybe the two sides could link up in a big offseason trade. Thus far, the M's have seemed disinterested in trading from their arms.
