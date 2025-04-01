Marlins Outfielder Accidentally Tips Ball Over Fence for Mets Home Run
Derek Hill probably wants to go dig a hole and hide in it for a while.
On Monday night, the Miami Marlins center fielder did the unthinkable and helped his opponent hit a home run.
New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens was at the plate in the top of the fifth inning facing George Soriano. The Marlins were up 6–1, there was one out and a runner on first. Soriano threw a 94 mph sinker on the first pitch and Torrens hammered it to center. Hill tracked the ball and leapt in an attempt to catch it, but the ball went off his glove, then over the fence for a home run.
Video is below.
The Marlins challenged the play but the home run call on the field was upheld.
That is, without a doubt, the most embarrassing thing that can happen to an outfielder. Hill's mishap took things from bad to worse for the Marlins as Torrens's home run gave the Mets an 8–1 lead.