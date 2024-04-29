Miami Marlins Look to Avoid Sweep On Monday Evening at Home
The goal for the Miami Marlins is to not get swept.
After losing the first two games of the series, Miami fired off seven runs early on Sunday but couldn’t hold the lead as Washington stormed back late to win, 12-9.
Miami’s trying again tonight, sending Trevor Rogers to the mound against righty Jake Irvin.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals on Monday, April 29th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
2B Luis Arraez
RF Jesus Sánchez
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr
1B Josh Bell
DH Bryan De La Cruz
SS Tim Anderson
LF Nick Gordon
3B Emmanuel Rivera
C Nick Fortes
Rogers is 0-3 this season, putting up a 4.10 ERA in his five starts. He’s yet to get out of the sixth in any of them, with his max being 5.2 innings (Braves, Giants). There’s not a lot of familiarity between Rogers and the Nationals, with only seven members of their lineup having faced him and gone a combined six for twenty-six with no homers and two RBIs.
Here's Washington’s lineup:
SS CJ Abrams
DH Nick Senzel
LF Jesse Winker
1B Joey Meneses
2B Ildemaro Vargas
3B Trey Lipscomb
C Keibert Ruiz
RF Alex Call
CF Jacob Young
Irvin is in a similar boat to Rogers - 1-2 with a 4.55 ERA - although he’s done it in rather wild fashion. His last two starts were both against the Los Angeles Dodgers and were a study in contrasts: six shutout innings in LA, followed by six runs on twelve hits in just 4.2 innings at home. He faced Miami three times last season, allowing a total of five runs on twelve hits in sixteen innings. Josh Bell is 1-5 with a homer and Jazz Chosholm Jr. is 1-5 with two RBIs.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals on Monday, April 29th
Today's series finale is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET and the roof of loanDepot Park is closed. There’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast this afternoon is on Bally Sports Florida Extra (or you can log in with your cable credentials) and the Nationals are on MASN2, with out-of-market fans being able to watch on MLB.tv. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Nationals are on WDCH 99.1 & DC 87.7.