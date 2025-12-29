40 Save Potential Looms for Miami’s New Late-Inning Arm Pete Fairbanks

Recording 50 saves in a season, or even 40, is not an easy feat. Pete Fairbanks is the new closer for the Miami Marlins, and while that is an exciting move for the team, the right-hander has yet to reach 40 saves in a season.

With the move, Fairbanks stayed in Florida, from Tampa to Miami, and the deal is for $13 million for one season. The Marlins expect that the 32-year-old will do everything he can to help the them win and have a great season on the mound.

Can Fairbanks Finally Record 40 Saves?

When players sign a one-year deal, historically, they come into the season with a chip on their shoulder. Fairbanks is a gamer. He’s a competitor and doesn’t have a quitting mentality. One of the best relievers in the game still has a lot left in the tank and is still in the prime of his career.

Fairbanks is coming off a strong season with the Rays. He had a 2.83 ERA with a career high 27 saves in 61 appearances. In addition, he recorded 59 strikeouts to go along with a 1.04 WHIP. Yes, he lost five games and gave up seven homers, but it’s still a solid performance overall. His performance earned him a $1 million signing bonus.

Fairbanks may reach 40 saves, and the Marlins are surely betting on that. History has shown many examples of relievers who have accomplished this goal at the age of 32 or above. The recent example is Carlos Estevez. He recorded 42 saves in 67 appearances for the Kansas City Royals in the 2025 season at the age of 32.

Former pitcher Mike Williams made 46 saves for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2002, when he was 34. Lee Smith recorded back-to-back seasons with 40-plus saves in 1991 and 1992 for the St Louis Cardinals, and he was in his mid-30s as well.

Therefore, Fairbanks has no excuse for why he can’t make 40 saves this upcoming season. With this one-year contract, he’s going to add much more fuel to the fire for him to have the best season of his career.

However, one factor to consider is that Fairbanks has a history of dealing with injuries. It has been an issue that dates back to high school. He has overcome two Tommy John surgeries, rotator cuff, hamstring strains, and labral tears from 2017 through 2024.

Many of these injuries are common for pitchers. The admiration for Fairbanks is his tremendous perseverance and determination. Becoming an NL saves leader and reaching 40 or more saves would make his story much sweeter and impressive.

