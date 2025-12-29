3 Reasons Pete Fairbanks Is Great Signing for Marlins

The Miami Marlins were one of the more excited teams in the MLB last season, as the young franchise fought and clawed to a third-place finish with a 79-83 record. Feeling like they're a few pieces away, the Marlins have added a big piece to help their bullpen in Pete Fairbanks.

Fairbanks, 32, was a significant for the Tampa Bay Rays these last few seasons, as he now makes the transition from one team in Florida to another. The Marlins have been active this offseason in trading players away, but thus far, Fairbanks stands out as the valuable addition.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Marlins' offense was very competitive last season, averaging 4.38 runs per game, and is on its way to improving more in 2026, but here are three reasons why the Marlins are smart for adding Fairbanks to the back end of their bullpen.

1. Fairbanks Provides Consistency

According to Covers.com, the Marlins' bullpen ranked 22nd-best in Major League Baseball last season, with a 4.28 ERA, 40 saves, and a 1.33 WHIP. Allowing 87 home runs as a bullpen, which ranked 26th in MLB, is an immediate thing that Fairbanks can help patch up.

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Since 2020, Fairbanks has had four seasons with a sub-three ERA, averaging a 2.73 ERA in that time span. On top of that, the Marlins can pencil in Fairbanks for at least 45 innings of work, which he's done these past three seasons, pitching in a career-high 60.1 innings last season.

With the Marlins needing a lights-out closer option, Fairbanks could slide into that role and be very consistent, as his last three seasons have seen him finish with 20 or more saves, setting a career-high in 2025 with 27 saves.

2. Adds Veteran Presence to Younger Teammates

Apr 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8), right, and Pete Fairbanks (29) celebrate after the Rays beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Born in 1993, Fairbanks is the oldest player in the Marlins' projected bullpen. Adding Fairbanks to a bullpen with other valuable arms in Anthony Bednar and former Rays teammate Calvin Faucher, the Marlins could have a strong 1-2-3 punch.

Seeing that Fairbanks has been able to string success along for several seasons, it's the kind of leadership young players should, and need to follow along with. On top of that, Fairbanks has playoff experience, should the Marlins fight their way into October baseball for the first time since 2023.

3. Potential All-Star Candidate

Aug 17, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; A Miami Marlins logo neon light is silhouetted against the sky prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Last season, the Marlins only sent one player to represent the franchise in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game (Kyle Stowers), but 2026 could be a prime season for Fairbanks to add his first All-Star Game to his resume.

The last Marlin pitcher to make the All-Star Game was Tanner Scott in 2024, and seeing that Fairbanks arguably just became the Marlins' best bullpen arm, he's already a player to watch who hopefully lives up to expectations in his contract as well as competes for a prestigious All-Star honor.

