Marlins August Schedule Has National League East Flavor

On Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the 2026 MLB trade deadline will be on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. this upcoming season. That is a change from the past, when the date usually fell on July 31. This year, there will be eight games played on that Monday night and it is still head-scratching as to why MLB doesn't deem the deadline as an off-day for every team.

This year, it will be an off-day for the Miami Marlins, who could be sellers, buyers or a team that just stands pat. Usually, they are sellers, but truth be told, they have already moved two of their top pitchers, Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers, this winter. They still have Sandy Alcantara and he is someone a lot of teams would love to add if the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, makes him available, if he is still on the team.

This August, the Marlins' schedule is one that is loaded with National League East opponents, as five of their nine series include division foes. Let's break down what could be a roster-changing month with the new trade deadline.

Marlins Face Multiple NL East Opponents in August

Miami will begin the month against the New York Mets on the road before making a stop against the Atlanta Braves for three games after the trade deadline. Where these teams will be in the standings will be interesting to see with both teams making some key additions and subtractions this offseason.

The Marlins will return home for their first of two homestands in August when they'll host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels for three games, before the Pittsburgh Pirates make their only visit in 2026. They have made some interesting additions this offseason and could be a team in the mix in the National League Central Division.

Miami will visit the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies for three games each. After that, the Marlins will host the Washington Nationals and they will be followed by the Boston Red Sox for three games in a series that will likely have a lot of Red Sox fans in attendance.

Miami will finish the month with a four-game series against the rebuilding Nationals on the road in a series that wraps around from Monday to Friday, which is rare these days.

Who thought that the Marlins would be playing games into September last season that would have playoff implications? If they are going to be in that same position this season, they will have to deal with division rivals in August.

