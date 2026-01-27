Marlins July Schedule Could Create Some Tough Front Office Decisions

After the first three months of the 2026 season, the Miami Marlins are facing a big month of July. Depending on how things go in the first three months will determine what Peter Bendix and the front office decide to do at the trade deadline.

The Marlins have already traded pitchers Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers this offseason, and all eyes in July will be on the top remaining starter and trade chip Bendix has in Sandy Alcantara. If he is made available by Miami, there will be no shortage of suitors. However, the Marlins are one of the more fascinating teams entering the season with a young staff and some young players looking to build off a breakout 2025 season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Despite the All-Star Game in July, there is a fair amount of travel involved for Miami. Let's take a deep dive into the Marlins' month that could be a big one.

Marlins Face Four American League Teams in July

Julio Rodriguez | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

July begins on a road trip out west with a four-game series against the rebuilding Colorado Rockies after they opened the season against them. The Marlins will spend the July Fourth holiday weekend in Las Vegas with three games against the Athletics. There is a seven-game stretch there where Miami can do some damage in terms of banking some wins.

After the final game in Las Vegas on July 5, the Marlins will fly home for six games against two American League teams that made the postseason in 2025. They will host the Seattle Mariners, who lost in the American League Championship Series to the Toronto Blue Jays, for three games. The Cleveland Guardians will follow for three games before the All-Star Break. This year, the mid-summer classic will be held in Philadelphia.

After the break, Miami will have a tough six-game road trip against the defending National League Central Division champion Milwaukee Brewers, before three games against the Houston Astros. The Astros will be looking to get back to the postseason in 2026 after falling short last year.

The Marlins' final home series before the trade deadline will be a tough one with the San Diego Padres making their only trip to South Florida for three games. The Philadelphia Phillies will then follow in for three games. After that series, Miami heads to New York for four games with the Mets, which will lead into and past the trade deadline.

There is no question that the Marlins will be a team that hears from other clubs at the deadline, regardless of where they are in the standings. There will be no shortage of rumors the entire month.

More Marlins On SI