Marlins Infielder is Set to Represent Team Canada in 2026 World Baseball Classic

The Miami Marlins have a lot to discuss this winter when it comes to building out their roster and figuring out which specific spots need to be added to. With a surplus of pitching, they have trade assets that could prove to be beneficial if they are willing to deal from the group. With a history of not being high-end spenders, the franchise is going to need to find intriguing ways to improve from its 2025 campaign.

Things will also be somewhat interesting in 2026 with the World Baseball Classic on deck to be played, which always adds another level of complexity to the schedule. As one of the host cities for the 2023 edition of the event, and again in 2026, the hope was likely that some of their own players would be able to represent them at the national level.

On a positive note for them, one of their infielders will be heading to the big event, as, according to a recent report, he has been selected to his respective national team for 2026 and will have the opportunity to compete against the best of the best in the world.

Which Marlins Infielder is Set to Head to the World Baseball Classic?

One of the first players selected from Miami to head to the world stage is infielder Otto López, as has been reported by Isaac Azout of Fish On First, among others. López, born in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, moved to Canada when he was young, allowing him eligibility to play back in 2023 as well, and was a primary shortstop for the Canadian national team.

Since then, he has moved on to the Marlins and has had the opportunity to build up some substantial MLB service time. In 2025, he was a little less effective on the offensive end, slashing .246/.305/.368 with 77 RBI, 66 runs, 15 home runs, 15 stolen bases, 82 strikeouts and 44 walks.

While he was able to put together some strong counting stat numbers, his efficiency dropped quite a bit, which is something he will look to work on in 2026 as an everyday infielder, once again, more than likely.

Team Canada is building an impressive group of young position players that should also include Denzel Clarke, Abraham Toro, Otto Lopez, Owen Caissie, Tyler O’Neill, Josh Naylor, Bo Naylor and others.



“We’ve pretty much gotten strong interest from everybody," Greg Hamilton said. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) December 9, 2025

Playing once again for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic is a great opportunity for him to get some reps on the international stage once again and play against teams comprised of the best players in the world.

As part of "Pool A", he and the team will be taking on Columbia, Cuba, Panama and Puerto Rico, which makes for pretty tough competition initially, given the MLB talent from those nations.

