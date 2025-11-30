Marlins Could Drop Former Trade Acquisition into Mix at First Base

The Miami Marlins have been put in a pretty difficult situation when it comes to figuring out their roster heading into the 2026 season.

Miami has a surplus of starting pitching, a lack of consistent relief options, and a first base position in flux. With Troy Johnston being claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rockies this winter, the Marlins now have work to do to fill that gap, among others.

The question that has been on everyone's mind ever since then is who will take over first base Johnston's stead? With a ton of infield prospects and young Major League talents, there are some good options to choose from. It is just a matter of which player can make that transition the easiest while still providing value at the plate.

A recent report has indicated that there are currently a few options in the running for the first base opening, including a player who has not played the position before at the MLB level.

Which Players Are Reportedly in Consideration for First Base?

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kevin Barral and Isaac Azout of Fish on First recently reported that a source indicated that Eric Wagaman, who started the majority of last season's games there, is still in the mix. But, there three other players that could be considered there next season, including Connor Norby, Graham Pauley and Liam Hicks. Their report indicated that all three could get chances there.

Wagaman, Pauley and Hicks are all somewhat expected, given that they have all, to some degree, played first base at the MLB level during their careers. Norby is the intriguing one out of the bunch, as he has not only not played first base at the Major League level, but he has not at any point in his professional career whatsoever. Norby joined the Marlins after a stint in the Baltimore Orioles' farm system, where he made his MLB debut.

2025 complete. Shoutout to our fans who were with us all year! The most frustrating year for me personally, but the guys in that clubhouse every single day kept me going and kept their faith. Excited to get back to work soon enough for next year! I love this team and… pic.twitter.com/ZIU6Xkykam — Connor Norby (@norby_connor) September 29, 2025

Granted, he has played other infield positions, so it is not a huge jump to ask him to try and learn it just to see if he would be able to handle the change. Given that he has not shown a ton on offense as of yet, getting him in the lineup will take a little more finesse than initially anticipated. He was pretty inconsistent at third base this past year, so maybe it would benefit him to try another position in the infield and just see whether or not his work previously would transfer over.

