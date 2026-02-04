Marlins’ Jakob Marsee Will Play for Team Italy in World Baseball Classic

Team Italy got themselves a young rising outfielder. Miami Marlins outfielder Jakob Marsee will commit to play for Team Italy for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Today, all teams participating in the World Baseball Classic submitted their final rosters.



Miami Marlins outfielder Jakob Marsee will be representing Italy in the tournament, sources tell @FishOnFirst #Marlins https://t.co/Dek8uURfs6 — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) February 3, 2026

Marsee will join a team that features talented players such as Aaron Nolan, Jac Caglianone, and Vinnie Pasquantino. Team Italy may not have the loaded talent of Team USA or the Dominican Republic, but Marsee can be a significant surprise in this tournament.

Can Marsee Help Team Italy Get Off to a Great Start in WBC?

The 24-year-old made strides in his game during the 2025 rookie season. In 55 games, Marsee hit a slash line of .292/.363/.478 with 5 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases: 18 doubles and 61 hits in 209 at-bats.

His production is one of the reasons why the Marlins had a successful month in August. Marsee’a’s impact was massive. Now, he must continue to build momentum and take that same impact for Team Italy.

Francisco Cervelli is the manager for Team Italy. He’s a former catcher who played 13 seasons in the majors. Aside from both men representing their country, Cervelli and Marsee have a connection to the Marlins. Cervelli played one season with the Marlins, and it was his final season. He played just 16 games with 13 hits and hit .245 in 53 at-bats.

It’s a possibility for any team to make a run during the World Baseball Classic tournament. If Team Italy wants inspiration, they can look to the 2017 Team Israel. Israel became an underdog story that year, scoring impressive wins over South Korea, the Netherlands, and Chinese Taipei. They didn’t win the tournament, but no one will forget the impact of their run.

Marsee, surrounded by a talented group of players and former players in coaching roles like Cervelli and Jorge Posada, will bring out his A game to another level. He’s already hungry for spring training and for the 2026 season overall, and what better way to make a statement than the tournament representing the country?

Team Italy will start their mission against two teams on the same day. First, Team Brazil at 1 pm EST, and then play Team Great Britain on March 7th. The games will take place in Houston. Brazil and Great Britain are in Pool B of the standings.

Team Italy’s ultimate test in the tournament will be against a loaded USA team on March 10th at 9 pm EST. It’s time for Marsee to show the world that 2025 was not a one-time thing.

