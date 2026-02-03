Marlins Announce New TV Platform for Fans To Tune Into Local Games

Anticipation is starting to grow for the 2026 Major League Baseball season. Spring training is just a few weeks away, which means Opening Day for the Miami Marlins will soon follow. The clock is ticking, and each day is one step closer to another thrilling MLB campaign.

Before their season officially kicks off, there are a few updates fans should pay attention to. Earlier today, the franchise announced some exciting news for South Florida fans who are looking forward to watching the Marlins play this year.

This move comes after Miami was involved in an ongoing media saga with FanDuel Sports Network. Miami is not the only franchise in the Major Leagues to undergo changes right now. In fact, there's a large handful of them trying to navigate this period of uncertainty, each one hoping to provide quality production for their fans.

What This Means for Fans

Miami Marlins logo | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

For fans who are located in the South Florida region, Marlins.TV will be the new platform for watching local games on cable, satellite television and streaming options. Of note, MLB will oversee Marlins.TV for production and distribution purposes.

"This is an important step in expanding access to Marlins baseball for fans across Florida," said Miami Chairman, Principal Owner and Control Person Bruce Sherman, per the ballclub's press release. "This decision followed extensive discussions and careful planning over time, with a focus on what would best deliver Marlins baseball to our fans. MLB's production and distribution capabilities allow us to deliver a high-quality broadcast experience across both traditional television and streaming, while ensuring Marlins baseball remains widely accessible throughout Florida."

Marlins make it official, they are heading into MLBTV's hands, and will be named https://t.co/oDmpA4ZYYV



If you are a local fan, this is seperate from your current MLBTV subscription. You will need to pay for an additional subscription to avoid the blackout.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/ydJpW94W8l — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) February 2, 2026

Streaming subscriptions to access Marlins.TV will be made available on MLB.com, as well as the MLB app. As the season approaches, more details will be released regarding which cable and satellite providers will participate.

This has reportedly been in the works for quite some time, so this was not a decision made on a whim. Ultimately, this will allow fans to continue watching Miami play as it enters its 2026 season in hopes of entering the competitive race to the postseason.

At the time of this writing, it's unclear when additional details will be provided or when streaming subscriptions will become available for purchase. Until an official date is announced, fans can anticipate an electrifying Opening Day matchup between the Marlins and the Colorado Rockies on March 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. The two franchises will play a three-game series at loanDepot Park, marking the start of another season.

