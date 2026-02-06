Marlins Organization Represented by 11 Different Players in World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is less than one month away. An array of 20 countries will come together as players from all around the MLB represent their home soil. Each team just released its roster, and the Miami Marlins have 11 players representing their organization in the tournament.

The players representing the Marlins could be at any level of their organization. There is a healthy mix of Major and minor league players participating. The 11 players, per MLB.com, are as follows:

Sandy Alcantara (Dominican Republic)

Agustín Ramírez (Dominican Republic)

Owen Caissie (Canada)

Liam Hicks (Canada)

Otto Lopez (Canada)

Yidde Cappe (Cuba)

Ian Lewis (Great Britain)

Michael Peterson (Great Britain)

Jakob Marsee (Italy)

Javier Sanoja (Venezuela)

Jared Serna (Mexico)

Players to Watch

It is easy to label players like Alcantara and Marsee as must-watch in the World Baseball Classic. But there are other players that Marlins fans should be excited to get a closer look at.

Owen Caissie: Caissie is not a lesser-known player. He was the return in the Edward Cabrera trade and should get his fair shot at the Major League level this season. However, this will be the first real time for Miami and its fans to get excited about their newest acquisition.

Caissie had a rough go at it in his first taste of the big leagues last season with the Chicago Cubs. He slashed .192/.222/.346 with one home run, four RBI and 11 strikeouts in 26 at-bats. The 23-year-old will suit up for Canada for the second straight WBC.

Ian Lewis Jr: Lewis was signed during the 2019 international signing period out of the Bahamas. Of course, the Bahamas will not be represented in the World Baseball Classic. Therefore, the infielder will represent Great Britain.

In the minors last year, Lewis slashed .278/.357/.431 with six home runs, 31 RBI and 32 stolen bases across two levels. Lewis, now 23, has not played above High-A yet. However, he should see Double-A at some point in 2026. He is not a top prospect in the organization, but he does play above his potential at times.

Liam Hicks: Hicks was a rookie during the 2025 season. He slashed .247/.346/.346 with six home runs and 45 RBI for the Marlins last year. The 26-year-old backstop showcased a lot of discipline at the plate during his rookie campaign. He ranked in the 98th percentile in chase percentage, 91st percentage in whiff percentage, 87th percentile in strikeout percentage and 80th percentile in walk percentage.

Although Marlins fans were able to see him for an extended period last year, the World Baseball Classic will be a great chance for Miami to see if he can build off an excellent rookie year.

