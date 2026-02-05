How World Baseball Classic Could Shape Sandy Alcantara’s 2026 Season

The World Baseball Classic is right around the corner. So is spring training. So is opening day. Baseball is back and the Miami Marlins couldn't stand out more as one of the National League's top underdog candidates.

With the WBC beginning soon, their ace, Sandy Alcantara, is set to represent the Dominican Republic for the second time in his playing career. The first time was back in 2023, as he hopes the results change from the last time he took the mound.

After returning this past season following Tommy John surgery, Alcantara has the chance this season to return to his Cy Young form. Joining the Dominican Republic is a great start for the Miami ace in showcasing that he's trying to put the injury behind him and get back to what he's best at: dominating.

2023 WBC Reflected the Downfall, 2026 WBC Reflecting the Comeback?

Dominican Republic starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (20) delivers a pitch. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In 2023, Alcantara's World Baseball Classic experience did not go according to plan, getting removed in the fourth inning in the only game he pitched in after pitching to a 7.36 ERA and a 2.18 WHIP, collecting two strikeouts.

Marlins fans will remember that the 2023 campaign didn't go too well for Alcantara, as he finished the season with a 4.14 ERA in 28 games played before getting shut down due to injury, resulting in Tommy John surgery and missing the entire 2024 campaign.

This past season felt like the Marlins were allowing Alcantara to find his footing again on the mound after the surgery, but his final few starts showcased the pitcher he can be when he's healthy. Post-All-Star break, the Marlins ace pitched to a 3.33 ERA after starting the season with a 7.22 ERA in 18 games.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) warms up. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If Alcantara is dominant in the World Baseball Classic, big things could be on tap for him during the regular season. Miami does hold a club option over Alcantara following the 2026 campaign, where he would make $21 million should they choose to opt in, according to Spotrac.com.

The Marlins might not stand out as a team to get into the playoffs this season, but if Alcantara and the rest of the pitching staff can pitch well to begin the season and earn some wins, Miami could look to add at the deadline and make a run at a Wild Card spot in a very tight National League race.

