Marlins Reportedly Finalizing Deal to Trade Edward Cabrera to Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera has been the talk of the offseason. There have been multiple teams interested in trading for the young right-hander. However, the Marlins' asking price has remained the main thing in the way of making a deal happen.

The New York Yankees reportedly had their talks intensified for Cabrera. The San Francisco Giants also showed some interest, but the asking price was just too high for them to pull the trigger. The Yankees, as reported by the New York Post's John Heyman, were "never close" to making the trade happen.

The Chicago Cubs, though, have made the deal to land the 27-year-old.

Per Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation, the Marlins and Cubs are finalizing a deal that sends Cabrera to Chicago.

Who Will the Marlins Receive in Return?

The deal is not yet official, so details of the trade have not yet been released. In fact, the trade still has the chance to fall apart, despite the reports of it being all but done. In fact, ESPN's Jess Rogers says the Cubs are reviewing Cabrera's medicals, which usually means the deal is in the late stages.

Medicals were always the concern for Cabrera, though. He is an uber-talented pitcher, but his health has not been great. The righty sprained his elbow late in 2025, while also landing on the IL in 2024 with shoulder problems.

Nonetheless, a trade for Cabrera is imminent. The only question is what the return will be.

Rogers stated that the deal is not going to involve any of the Cubs' top pitching prospects. That means top pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins is likely not to be involved in the trade. Instead, it will be position players heading to Miami.

The one player the Marlins wanted at the trade deadline in 2025 was Owen Caissie. Their pursuit of the power-hitting outfielder is the reason a trade did not happen back in July. It seems their persistence has paid off, though.

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score has reported that Caissie is likely to be involved in the deal. This would give the Marlins an MLB-ready bat in the outfield. No other names were mentioned, but more prospects will almost definitely be headed to Miami.

Caissie could slide into right field for Miami, but DH is also a possibility. No matter the case, the Marlins will be getting a massive return for Cabrera.

