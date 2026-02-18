New Marlins Outfielder Sees Trade as Opportunity to Bust Out This Season

Miami Marlins new outfielder Owen Caissie is one of the hitters in the lineup who has the potential to break out this season.

Caissie didn’t feel good about getting traded more than once in his young big league career, but the trade to the Marlins could work out for him.

Overcoming Spring Training Challenges Will Earn Caissie Big League Spot

Chicago Cubs right fielder Owen Caissie | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Before coming to the Marlins, Caissie played for the Chicago Cubs, but didn’t get to show his full potential. The Cubs traded him and other prospects to the Marlins in exchange for Edward Cabrera. The trade happens on Jan. 7.

When Kyle Tucker left the Cubs, the 23-year-old thought that the right field position would be open for him, but the Cubs had other thoughts. Any player who is often traded would question their ability to perform at a high level.

In the past two seasons, Caissie spent more time in the minors than in a big league ballpark. At Triple A, he hit .281/.380/.507 with 41 home runs and 130 RBI in 226 games. As for his 2025 season with the Cubs, he got two extra base hits (one home run), and hit .192/.222/.346 with a -0.1 wins above replacement. He missed time after suffering a concussion.

According to Caissie, he has seen some differences between the Cubs and the Marlins. It’s not his intention to compare, but just a little difference he's noticed so far.

“They prey on the little things, not to say the Cubs don’t, but it’s the brand new perspective on how they go about things here,” Caissie said to Marlins.tv's Craig Mish. “I’m pretty excited to learn from the other guys.”

Marlins are challenging their players in practice. It’s one of the things Caissie likes about this team. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for Caissie, as he’s trying to be a full-time starter in the big leagues and earn a spot. There’s a great feeling that Caissie will have a successful spring training and become another impactful hitter in the lineup alongside Kyle Stowers.

“I thought I was pretty blocked,” Caissie said. “Chicago is pretty stacked and it’s pretty tough to break through. I don’t know if that answers the internal stuff, so I’m not going to comment on that. The Cubs have had a great squad for the last couple of years, and as a guy coming up in that system, it's tough to break through.”

Thoughtful answers from new Miami Marlins Outfielder Owen Cassie who was traded by the Cubs to Miami in the offseason Cabrera deal. Says he felt somewhat blocked in Chicago, now gets a fresh opportunity this Spring. pic.twitter.com/Psao9prsEV — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 16, 2026

Caissie will get his chance and must fulfill every opportunity. Staying in a Marlins uniform for years to come is what the organization hopes for, but Caissie will need to be disciplined at the plate by avoiding strikeouts and staying durable.

Caissie will play for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

