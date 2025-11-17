This Marlins Top Outfield Prospect Could Accelerate Toward Majors in 2026

The Miami Marlins have a raft of quality players that could reach the Majors one day. Talent develops on its own pace, but some players have the talent to push the envelope.

In many cases, those players that move fast through the system are first-round picks. The Marlins have one such player in Cam Cannarella, who they selected with their compensatory pick (No. 43 overall) between the first and second rounds in July’s MLB draft.

Baseball America (subscription required) unveiled its Top 10 prospects for the Marlins this offseason and Cannarella was ranked No. 9. It’s not a surprise he’s that highly regarded. He made a career out of impressing scouts while he was at Clemson.

Cam Cannarella’s Potential Rise

Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Clemson he was one of the most talked-about players in the country. He had a career slash of .360/.453/.551 with 54 doubles, eight triples, 23 homers, 159 RBI, 192 runs, 119 walks, 11 hit-by-pitches and 30 steals in three seasons. He was a two-time All-American and a three-time All-ACC selection, the first Clemson player to accomplish both since Seth Beer from 2016-18.

He played nearly the entire 2024 season with a torn labrum, something he did not disclose until the season ended with the Tigers’ super regional loss. With the torn labrum, he batted .337 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 60 RBI and 58 runs. He had a .417 on-base percentage in 58 games. He also led the team with 29 multiple-hit games as he secured status as an all-American and all-ACC player.

He has the kind of profile that makes him a potential Major League center fielder one day. All he needs is time to develop, but he impressed quickly and showed he could move up multiple rungs next season.

The Marlins started him at their High-A affiliate in Beloit and in 22 games he slashed .284/.337/.375 with a .712 OPS. He didn’t hit a home run, but he drove in six runs, doubled six times and tripled once. He showed an intriguing blend of speed and defense in the outfield, something that should interest the Marlins down the line.

Cannarella seems like a player the Marlins would bring to Major League spring training on a non-roster invite so he can learn the ropes before going to minor league camp. Depending on how he performs, he could go back to Beloit to start the season or earn a promotion to Double-A Pensacola. The latter would show the Marlins have faith he’s developing properly and could be a Major League option for them as early as 2027.

Cannarella became a starter from the beginning of his Clemson career. Moving fast is something he’s used to. If he does it again this season, he could be at Triple-A Jacksonville by the end of 2026, knocking on the door of the Majors.

