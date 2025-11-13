Three Marlins Rookies Received Votes in National League Awards Race

The Miami Marlins are a franchise that looks significantly better than it did at this time last year, and that is largely due in part to their young core of talent.

Following a season in which many young central pieces broke out for the Marlins, they have a significant amount of hope to build off of heading into 2026.

After multiple tough seasons, including one in which they traded away the vast majority of their veteran talents, they are now looking to get back to the MLB postseason as they did back in 2023, and they could look to do so soon if they are willing to make some signings this offseason. Regardless, it was an outstanding start to a retooling era for Miami, and the Baseball Writers' Association of America noticed this recently in their voting for National League Rookie of the Year.

Of the 13 players who received votes for this award, three of them were Marlins players, the second most of any team behind only the Milwaukee Brewers, who had four. This is not only an indicator of young talent being developed at an impressive level, but it also showcases the future of the franchise to some degree, and for Miami, it may be a bright one.

Which Marlins Received Rookie of the Year Votes?

Sep 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Agustin Ramirez (50) is initially called out at second base by umpire Jordan Baker (71) but had the call overturned during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The three Marlins rookies who ended up receiving votes for this award in 2025 were Agustín Ramírez, Jakob Marsee and Heriberto Hernández. The way the votes were split up was more intriguing, as they each ended up receiving some value from the writers' association.

Ramírez received the most votes of the bunch, finishing at No. 6 on the list, with two fourth-place votes and six fifth-place votes. Next up was Marsee, who ended with one second-place vote, one fourth-place vote, and four fifth-place votes. Then Hernández rounded out the order at No. 13, with a single fifth-place vote.

Drake Baldwin also makes history as the first Black catcher to win the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award since part-time catcher Earl Williams in 1971. pic.twitter.com/7VeWt1oceY — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 11, 2025

It was impressive to see the association mention Hernández as he is somewhat of a deep cut when it comes to voting for MLB awards, but he was most certainly deserving of the opportunity. With 45 RBI and 40 runs in 87 games, along with his ability to slash .266/.347/.438, he certainly had an impressive first year, as did the other two who received votes.

When it comes to finding core players for the future of the franchise, the Marlins have been able to find some of the best available. Additionally, they have allowed them to get enough playing time to really be prepared for 2026 when spring rolls around and they get the opportunity to play once again.

Recommended Articles