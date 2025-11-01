Two Trade Destinations For Marlins Ace Alcantara That Could Land a Huge Return
Will the Miami Marlins have Sandy Alcantara on their roster on opening day in 2026? That, along with the future of Edward Cabrera, is the biggest question facing the front office this offseason.
There is no doubt that the phones will be ringing in Miami about potential trades for both pitchers, and the Marlins don't have to do anything. They missed the final National League wild card spot by four games, and they could simply run it back with both pitchers at the top of the rotation.
If they put either pitcher on the block, Miami could end up with a good return considering their contract situations. Christopher Kline of FanSided listed two possible destinations, one best fit and one worst fit, for Alcantara this offseason. Truth be told, both spots would be good for the Marlins, who could land a haul back in return from either team.
Two Sandy Alcantara Trade Destinations That Would Get Miami a Haul in Return
Kline listed the Chicago Cubs as the best fit for Alcantara and the New York Yankees as the worst fit. Both teams are contenders that woud certainly be in the market for starting pitching. Both teams, if desperate enough, would overpay for Alcantara.
The Cubs fell short in the postseason this year, falling to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series, and could have used another starter. Alcantara could solidify a rotation behind Matthew Boyd, and GM Jed Hoyer has never been shy about looking to add pieces to get his team over the top.
As for the Yankees, GM Brian Cashman has a veteran rotation with Gerrit Cole expected to return from Tommy John surgery, but with Cole and the rest of the rotation, there seem to be health questions with New York. It doesn't help that Cole, Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, and Luis Gill are all a year older and have injury history; Alcantara would add rotation depth.
Alcantara himself recently had surgery, but he showed this year, as the season went along, that he's returning to his form and can be used anywhere in a rotation for a team looking to win now. His numbers got better as the season went along, and Miami flirted with trading him at the deadline, but held onto him. It won't stop teams from calling this winter.
The Marlins will get calls, but the big market clubs are always looking for starting pitching. If Miami puts him on the block, then they could hold pat until they get a return that they like. If not, they can run it back with him and see how things shake out until the trade deadline next summer.