Masyn Wynn Had Priceless Reaction to Cardinals' City Connect Uniforms
The St. Louis Cardinals unveiled their City Connect uniforms for the 2024 MLB season, but they haven't been a big hit among the fan base early on. It seems the general dissatisfaction with the appearance of the jersey isn't limited to supporters of the team, however.
Cardinals shortstop Masyn Wynn was asked for his thoughts on the team's newly released alternate uniforms, and he shared his honest opinion, indicating that he thinks the jerseys missed the mark.
"Honest opinion, um–They're City Connects. Yeah, that's for sure," Wynn said in an interview with Bally Sports West, while awkwardly smiling and nodding his head.
That's certainly not the type of reaction Nike would be hoping to see out of one of the players who will be wearing the uniform on the field.
The uniform includes a red jersey with the "The Lou" written in white cursive across the front, as well as a red hat with "STL" in old-school block font. Wynn made sure not to be overly critical of the City Connects, but he clearly wasn't too keen on the look.
"The St. Louis Cardinals jersey is one of the most iconic in all of sports and we are proud to introduce our new City Connect uniform to build on that legacy. A great deal of thought went into the design, and I believe our fans will appreciate the many uniform elements that were inspired by the organization's 140-plus years in St. Louis," said team president Bill DeWilt III in a statement when the uniforms were announced.
So far, fans have not been impressed, but they'll get the chance to see them in-person for the first time on Friday when the Cardinals debut the uniforms in their game against the Chicago Cubs.