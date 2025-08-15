SI

Mets' Francisco Lindor's Daughter Pulled Off Sweetest Game-Day Surprise

Lindor is slashing .249/.320/.435 on the season.
The Mets' Francisco Lindor received the sweetest surprise when he hopped out of the car at Citi Field on Friday.

Instead of your typical professional photographer or social media admin grabbing pics and videos of players as they arrive, Lindor was met out front by his daughter, Kalina, who was holding a camera and papparazzi-ing her little heart out.

"What are you doing here?" an amused Lindor asked in Spanish, as he got out of the car.

The surprises didn't stop there, however; Lindor's younger daughter, Amapola, then ran out as well, at which point the three snagged some adorable selfies.

Watch that cutie video below:

The sweet moment arrived during MLB's Players' Weekend 2025, which kicked off Friday and runs until August 17. The first order of business for Lindor? The Mets' home game against the Mariners at 7:10 p.m. ET.

