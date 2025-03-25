Mets Introduce Five New NYC-Themed Mascots for Citi Field 'Borough Race'
The New York Mets already have two of the most iconic mascots in baseball with Mr. and Mrs. Met. With the 2025 season just days away, the franchise introduced a slew of new characters, each representing one of New York's five boroughs, for a series of mid-game races that will take place at Mets home games at Citi Field this season.
Yes, the Mets are cribbing this concept from the Milwaukee Brewers' sausage race (which has already inspired similar events with the Pittsburgh Pirates' Great Pierogi Race and the Washington Nationals' presidents race). Still, the five mascots and the details on the costumes are absolutely perfect.
The five racers, representing each borough: The pizza slice (Brooklyn), the skyscraper (Manhattan), the ferry (Staten Island), the giraffe (Bronx) and the subway (Queens).
The pizza slice's headband, the determined stare of the giraffe—representing the Bronx Zoo—and of course the pigeon catching a ride atop the Queens subway car ... this is a job well done all the way around.
New York opens on the road with series at the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins before their home opener on Friday, April 4 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Juan Soto's first Mets at-bat at Citi Field will be the game's first can't-miss moment. The inaugural five boroughs race just may be the second.