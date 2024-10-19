Mets' Offense Achieves Rare Piece of MLB Playoff History in Game 5 Win vs. Dodgers
A lot went right for the New York Mets' offense in their 12–6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS on Friday night.
Starling Marte led the way, going 4-for-5 with three extra-base hits and three RBIs, and Pete Alonso set the tone with a three-run blast in the first inning. Before long, Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty looked up at the scoreboard with his team trailing 8–1 in the third inning.
The Mets made it difficult on the Dodgers' pitchers all night long, as they didn't strike out once the entire game. According to MLB's Sarah Langs, the Mets are the first team in MLB history to not strike out in a playoff game since the Anaheim Angels' 11–10 win over the San Francisco Giants in Game 2 of the 2002 World Series.
A pretty impressive feat for the Mets, who lead still MLB in strikeouts this postseason with 107.
There is still plenty of work to be done for New York, which trails Los Angeles 3–2 in the best-of-seven series.
"We don't want to go home," Mets infielder Jeff McNeil said after the game. "We want to get back to Citi Field and win a World Series."
Game 6 of the NLCS is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.