Mets Roasted After Running Into the Most Embarrassing Double Play of MLB Season
In this story:
The New York Mets have been known over the years to do some pretty foolish things that end up with baseball fans laughing at them all over social media.
Well, that happened again Monday night in Cleveland when they ran into one of the most mind-boggling double plays you'll over see at the major league level.
Starling Marte's grounder back to the pitcher led to J.D. Martinez getting tagged out in a rundown between second and third. Marte then got thrown out at first after seemingly trying to advance to second. All he had to do was stay at first and this double play would have easily been avoided.
This made no sense:
Fans roasted the Mets:
Published