10 Potential Bullpen Options The Mets Can Pursue

We are a little over a month into the lockout and all has been relatively quiet in the last few weeks with transactions being frozen.

But once the work stoppage concludes, the Mets will be looking for bullpen help after losing their best relief pitcher in Aaron Loup, who signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels back in November.

With the departure of Loup, and Jeurys Familia likely on the way out, the Mets could potentially add at least two relievers in free agency or via trade.

So, here are 10 possible options they can pursue to bolster their bullpen prior to the 2022 season.

Andrew Chafin

This move would make a lot of sense given that the Mets just lost an impact left-hander in their 'pen.

While Loup had a spectacular campaign with a 0.95 ERA last season, fellow southpaw reliever Andrew Chafin had a strong year of his own. In 71 appearances, Chafin, 31, posted a 2.9 bWAR, 1.83 ERA, 230 ERA+, 0.932 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 across 68.2 innings for the Cubs and Athletics. He also gave up a mere four home runs and issued just 19 walks as well.

Ryan Tepera

When it comes to right-handed relievers, Ryan Tepera might be the best available option that is not named Kenley Jansen.

Tepera, 34, pitched for both Chicago teams a season ago in the Cubs and White Sox and had a career-year. In 65 appearances, Tepera had a 1.8 bWAR, 2.79 ERA, 155 ERA+, 0.880 WHIP and 10.9 K/9 across 61.1 innings. And like Chafin, Tepera issued an identical 19 walks while surrendering only four homers.

If the Mets cannot add Chafin, Tepera would be a more than solid fall-back plan in free agency.

Kenley Jansen

Speaking of Jansen, it is hard to envision the longtime Dodgers' closer leaving Los Angeles, where he has spent all 12 seasons of his career. However, Edwin Diaz has been inconsistent and is entering his final year of arbitration, so it might interest the Mets to get a head start on a succession plan.

By adding Jansen, Diaz would likely be pushed to an eighth inning role before possibly departing in free agency after the 2022 season.

Not only would Jansen provide the Mets with a more proven closer, but this duo could potentially create a lethal two-headed monster in late-inning situations. Jansen also has a career 2.13 ERA and is 19-for-23 in save chances in the postseason.

Jansen, 34, just finished up a five-year, $80 million deal with the Dodgers. So, while signing him would likely be costly, the Mets are in win-now mode and this would be a win-now move. Maybe a 2-3 year contract worth $17 million AAV could get it done and eliminate a big question mark at closer. But in this case, the Mets may be better off adding multiple impact hurlers, as opposed to one big name that's getting up there in age.

Collin McCugh

Here is a more realistic move and it involves the Mets reuniting with right-handed reliever Collin McCugh.

McCugh began his career with the Mets in 2012, but was shipped off to the Rockies during the following season for Eric Young Jr. And since leaving Queens, and Colorado, McCugh has put together a solid body of work for the Astros and Rays. After signing a one-year prove it deal with Tampa last season, McCugh posted a 1.55 ERA, 0.938 WHIP and 9.9 K/9 across 64 innings.

McCugh, 34, has set himself up for a significant pay raise in free agency and the Mets could possibly sign him, along with another top relief arm to make their bullpen one of the deepest units in baseball.

Craig Kimbrel

This one is hard to envision, but the Mets could choose to take on Craig Kimbrel's $16 million salary with the expectation that he will bounce back to elite form after struggling with the White Sox following the trade deadline in 2021.

Kimbrel, 33, was lights out for the Cubs with a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves, but had a rough go of things after being moved to their crosstown rivals in July. In 24 appearances for the White Sox, Kimbrel posted an abysmal 5.09 ERA and was 1-for-4 on save chances.

The White Sox picked up Kimbrel's option after the season with the intent to try to trade him this winter. The longtime closer is an eight-time All-Star, four-time saves leader and two-time Reliever of the Year Award recipient. He also helped the Red Sox capture the 2018 World Series. Given his salary and expiring deal, Kimbrel shouldn't cost much in assets to acquire via trade. But again, It's hard to see the Mets going this route due to the price and recent production.

Taylor Rogers

Another option for the Mets to improve their bullpen would be trading for left-hander Taylor Rogers. And according to The New York Post, the Mets already had their eye on Rogers prior to the lockout.

Rogers, 31, was an All-Star in 2021 and is set to make $6.25 million with the Twins in the final year of his deal. Minnesota endured a rough season last year and could possibly look to get rid of Rogers' salary. Rogers, who posted a 3.35 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and nine saves across 40.1 innings last season, could be another insurance arm for the Mets as a closer, given his experience (50-for-68 in saves opportunities in his career). He also walked only eight batters and surrendered four long balls in 2021.

Jake Diekman

Here's where we start getting into some complement options, assuming the Mets add 1-2 bigger name relief arms on the market.

Veteran left-hander Jake Diekman had a rough finish to his 2021 campaign with a 8.71 ERA across 12 appearances in the month of September. Overall, Diekman, 34, posted a 3.86 ERA and 12.3 K/9 across 60.2 innings for the A's last season.

Diekman is a side-armer and is also one of the hardest throwing (mid-90s) lefty relievers in baseball. The journeyman could be a solid middle relief candidate for the Mets should they attempt to pair him with another top bullpen hurler on the free agent market.

Tony Watson

Lefty Tony Watson will turn 37-years-old in May of next season, but he still has plenty of miles left.

Watson recorded a 3.92 ERA, 1.012 WHIP and 44 strikeouts across 57.1 innings in 2021. But after being traded to the San Francisco Giants prior to the deadline, Watson had a 2.96 ERA, 2.64 FIP and 0.781 WHIP in his final 26 appearances.

Although Watson isn't a big splash acquisition by any means, he'd be a reliable depth piece if the Mets sign two additional relievers. They could also likely get him on the cheap after he signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Angels last winter.

Archie Bradley

Another complement piece that the Mets can take a flier on is veteran righty Archie Bradley, who spent the 2021 season with the NL East rival Phillies.

Bradley, 29, posted a 7-3 record, 3.71 ERA, 113 ERA+ and 7.1 K/9 across 51 innings in Philadelphia last year. However, if not for his 0.82 ERA in the month of July, his numbers would look a lot worse.

Bradley signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Phillies last winter, but after an underwhelming season, the Mets could possibly have him for a lesser price should they choose to give him a shot.

Richard Rodriguez

Speaking of fliers, Richard Rodriguez emerged as the Pirates' full-time closer last season, recording a 2.82 ERA, 151 ERA+, 0.835 WHIP, 7.7 K/9 and 14 saves in 17 chances across 37 appearances. This led to the righty reliever being traded to the eventual World Series Champion Atlanta Braves prior to the deadline.

But Rodriguez, 31, produced a 3.12 ERA, 6.17 FIP and just 3.1 K/9 for the Braves in 26 innings and struggled immensely down the stretch of the season, surrendering five home runs in his final 12 innings. This led to him being left off the postseason roster and non-tendered later in the offseason. Now, the Mets could potentially give him a chance to redeem himself on a cheap, one-year prove it type deal. New Mets manager Buck Showalter was also Rodriguez's skipper when he made his big-league debut with the Orioles back in 2017, so there is some familiarity there.

Prediction:

I believe the best route for the Mets to go would be to give Chafin a two-year deal worth $16 million, McCugh a two-year deal worth $13.5 million and Watson a one-year, $1.8 million contract.