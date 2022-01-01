5 Moves The Mets Must Make In The New Year

Happy New Year, Mets fans!

Although we are still in a dreaded lockout, 2022 has arrived, which means we are (hopefully) getting closer to Mets baseball.

The Mets have already had an exciting offseason centered around the hirings of general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter, along with the signings of Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha.

However, there is still work to be done if the front office hopes to put a legitimate contender out on the field next season. So, now that another year is upon us, here are five moves that the Mets must make after the work stoppage ends.

Trade For Sean Manaea

This move should be high up on the Mets' list. After failing to sign Kevin Gausman or retain Noah Syndergaard, the Mets are in need of another starting pitcher to pair with Jacob deGrom and Scherzer at the top of the rotation.

However, the free agent market is thin in his area, unless the Mets choose to roll the dice on injury prone lefty Carlos Rodón, or Yusei Kikuchi who struggled after MLB banned pitchers from using sticky substances last season. But they'd be better off seeking out a trade for starting pitching help.

That's why they should go after Oakland Athletics left-handed starter Sean Manaea. The soon to be 30-year-old is entering his final year of arbitration and is projected to make $10.2 million in 2022. And the A's are expected to slash payroll before the season begins, which means Manaea shouldn't cost much in assets via trade given his expiring deal.

That's where the Mets come in. They could potentially offer a high-upside position player with multiple years of control left, such as Jeff McNeil or Dom Smith, along with a low-level prospect to acquire Manaea.

Multiple sources told Inside the Mets on Dec. 23 that McNeil will be on the trading block after the lockout, as several teams have already called the club about his availability prior to the work stoppage. The Mets are said to be looking to dangle McNeil in a trade to land pitching help, and going after Manaea could be the best route in order to do so.

Last season, Manaea went 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA, 3.66 FIP, 104 ERA+ and 194 strikeouts across 179.1 innings in 32 starts. He also led the American League with two complete game shutouts.

For his career, Manaea has posted a 50-41 record, 3.86 ERA and 7.9 K/9 across 128 starts.

Mets team president Sandy Alderson has longstanding ties with the A's organization and vice president Billy Beane. This would make it easier for him to pickup the phone to start the dialogue on a potential package for Manaea, or maybe fellow starter Chris Bassitt, who is also entering the final year of arbitration. Both arms would be more capable options than what remains in free agency.

Sign Andrew Chafin

In addition to the rotation, the Mets will also be in the hunt for bullpen help after lefty Aaron Loup bolted for the Angels in free agency.

Fortunately, there are a number of top relievers still available, and it makes sense for them to sign another southpaw to makeup for the loss of Loup.

Free agent reliever Andrew Chafin is coming off an impressive season for the Cubs and A's, where he posted a 2.9 bWAR, 1.83 ERA, 0.932 WHIP, 8.4 K/9 and a walloping 230 ERA+ (130 points above league average) in 68.2 innings of work.

Now, the 31-year-old has set himself up for a substantial payday. And the Mets, who have money to blow under billionaire owner Steve Cohen, could potentially offer a two-year, $16 million deal for his services.

By inking Chafin on this contract, it would fill a major void left by Loup, thus adding to an already talented bullpen that features: Edwin Diaz, Seth Lugo, Trevor May, Miguel Castro and youngster Drew Smith.

In eight big-league seasons, Chafin has a 3.30 ERA, 3.18 FIP and 9.3 K/9. And on another impressive note, Chafin has only given up 21 homers and issued 137 walks in 343.1 innings of work throughout his career.

Reunite With Collin McCugh

Beyond adding Chafin, the Mets must continue to beef up their bullpen. That's why they'd be wise to reunite with an old friend in veteran right-hander Collin McCugh.

For those who don't recall, McCugh came up with the Mets as a starter in 2012 and showed promise. But in June of 2013, the young hurler was struggling on the mound and the team shipped him off the Rockies in exchange for Eric Young Jr.

The Astros would eventually claim McCugh off waivers in 2014, and he went onto have success as both a starter and reliever for the next six seasons. However, McCugh endured a demotion and elbow issues during this span, which ultimately led to him signing a one-year prove it deal with the Rays last offseason following a brief stint with the Red Sox.

And that's when he was able to bounce back as one of the best relievers in baseball with a 1.55 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 74 strikeouts across 64 innings. He also started seven games for Tampa as an opener.

So, McCugh's stellar 2021 performance means he will get a significant raise on the open market, and the Mets should be all over bringing him back to help bolster their bullpen.

By signing McCugh, 34, the Mets would be strengthening their 'pen, while making up for the fact that they wrote him off prematurely in '13.

A multi-year contract of two-years, $14 million could possibly get it done for a relief pitcher that has signed one-year deals in the last two winters.

Add Tony Watson

The next target on this list is, you guessed it, another bullpen arm. Veteran lefty Tony Watson is once again a free agent, and the Mets could sign him for relatively cheap if they are interested.

Watson, 36, posted a 7-4 record, 3.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 62 appearances for the Angels and Giants last season. And although Watson is entering his age-37 campaign, he has produced a career 2.90 ERA in 11 seasons, and is still a more than serviceable reliever that can possibly be had for a one-year, $1.8 million deal. This would be an 800K raise from what he earned in 2021.

Beyond any additional depth pieces the Mets might add on minor league contracts, guaranteeing Watson a major league deal would essentially solidify the Mets' bullpen as one of the deepest units in baseball.

Not to mention, they'd be landing MLB's all-time leader in holds, as Watson has 246 under his belt, which is the most ever for a relief pitcher in the history of the game.

Be 'Opportunistic' With Josh Harrison

Last but not least, the Mets have said numerous times that they are going to be "opportunistic" when it comes to bringing in another bat this offseason.

While most fans are hoping they splurge on perennial All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant, they could instead hang onto McNeil and add an insurance option in case he falters. This is also assuming Smith and a prospect can land one of Oakland's starting pitchers in a trade, as opposed to McNeil.

Regardless, super utility man Josh Harrison is a free agent, and despite his age (turns 35 next July), he is still productive and highly versatile.

Harrison put together a solid season in 2021 for the Nationals and A's, slashing .279/.341/.400/.741 with eight homers and 60 RBIs in 138 games of action.

Although the two-time All-Star and longtime Pittsburgh Pirate is past his prime, he could still help out the Mets on a one-year, $2 million deal that includes a second-year club option. He also has experience playing all four infield positions and all three outfield positions. And keep in mind, Eppler has said recently that he loves players who can play both infield and outfield, which Harrison's skillset centers around.

Conclusion

In the end, the Mets might not make another big splash this winter. But that doesn't mean they won't be a better team before the 2022 season after making these moves.

Overall, this group of veteran players would strengthen the pitching staff and bench, while also covering the team if they get hit with the injury bug or underperformance for a second straight season.

These five big-leaguers would cost $29 million total, bringing the Mets' luxury tax payroll to around a MLB record $300 million. However, they would not be tying themselves up to any long-term financial commitments, thus raising their World Series odds in both the short and long-term.

Honorable Mention:

The Mets must also acquire additional depth on minor league deals, especially in the rotation. This would provide insurance and limit the risk of running out of arms/capable position players during what will be a long season.