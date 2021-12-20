5 Possible Coaching Staff Options For Mets Manager Buck Showalter

Now that Buck Showalter is in place as the Mets' new manager, the next step is for the skipper to pick his coaching staff which is expected to be a collaborative effort with the front office.

Luckily, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, the only remaining member of ex-manager Luis Rojas' staff, is still under contract after the Mets picked up his club option earlier in the offseason.

And while we remain in a transaction freeze due to the lockout, Showalter can still select who he wants to bring into the Mets' dugout next season.

So, without further ado, let's run through some names that could potentially fit on Showalter's staff in 2022.

Carlos Beltran- Bench Coach

The Mets hired Carlos Beltran to be their manager after the 2019 season, but once his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign stealing scandal was revealed, he was fired two months into the job before ever managing a game and was replaced by Rojas.

But Beltran, like A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora, has paid his dues and the latter two dugout leaders were already given second chances to manage in the majors again after a year away from the diamond.

If Beltran has any interest in re-joining a big-league dugout, It'd make sense for the Mets to bring him back to serve as Showalter's bench coach.

Showalter, 65, signed a three-year deal with the Mets, which means he will be 68-years-old when his contract expires. Due to his age, It would be wise to add a bench coach who can be groomed to take over once Showalter retires, whether that be at the end of his current deal, or following an additional contract.

Beltran, 44, has been living a low key lifestyle since departing from the Mets two years ago. But Mike Puma of The New York Post speculated that the former nine-time All-Star center fielder could rejoin the organization in some capacity since team owner Steve Cohen was "enamored" by the hire back in 2019.

Cohen was a minority owner of the Mets at the time, while in the process of purchasing a majority stake in the team. Although the initial deal fell through, he eventually took over the Mets in November of 2020.

“The dynamic of pairing a younger presence such as Beltran (as bench coach) with a veteran manager like Showalter could work,” Puma said. “It would give Beltran an opportunity to soak in knowledge from a well-respected tactician while bringing his own ideas to the mix.”

Even if Beltran doesn't land a spot on the coaching staff, he has experience serving as a special assistant to a front office, which is a role he had with the Yankees in 2018 after retiring as a player.

John Russell- Bench Coach

Our next option, John Russell, 60, strays away from the concept of the Mets hiring a younger bench coach that could be Showalter's eventual successor.

But Russell and Showalter have a deep connection, as Russell served as the Orioles' bench coach from 2011-2018 under the now Mets' skipper.

Russell played in the big-leagues for 10 seasons, and also comes along with prior managing experience, commanding the Pittsburgh Pirates' major league dugout from 2008-2010. He also managed in the minors for the Twins and Phillies.

While Russell is no spring chicken, he and Showalter have had prior success together and he'd be another experienced voice in the clubhouse alongside the manager.

Since leaving the Orioles, Russell has been working at IMG Academy in Florida, which is one of the top private high schools in the country for young student athletes.

Brian Butterfield- 3B/Infield Coach

Here's another available coaching staff option, Brian Butterfield, who worked with Showalter for a number of years in the past.

Butterfield, 63, was Showalter's first base coach with the Yankees from 1994-1995, before following him to Arizona to serve as the Diamondbacks' first ever third base coach from 1998-2000.

Although Butterfield was a managerial finalist on numerous occasions throughout his career, he never became a big-league skipper, spending 20 seasons as a third base coach, two as a first base coach and two as the Blue Jays' bench coach (2008-2009).

He also earned a reputation for being one of the best infield coaches in baseball, helping former second baseman Orlando Hudson capture back-to-back Gold Gloves in 2005 and 2006. Butterfield has been credited for turning natural shortstop Aaron Hill into an above average defensive second baseman as well. Based off his track record, the possible addition of Butterfield could wind up being a major asset for Jeff McNeil if he enters 2022 as the Mets' starting second baseman.

Butterfield was the Red Sox third base/infield coach from 2013-2017, and the club won a World Series title in his first season on John Farrell's staff. After Farrell was let go, Butterfield joined the Chicago Cubs in the same role, prior to spending the last two seasons as the Angels' third base coach. Ironically, Butterfield's first season in Anaheim came while Billy Eppler was the Angels' GM.

The Angels parted ways with Butterfield following the 2021 season, and now he is available again, which makes him a possible match to reunite with Showalter and Eppler in Queens.

Jim Presley- Hitting Coach

Hitting coach is arguably the most important vacancy on the Mets' staff right now after their offense had a disappointing campaign last season.

And one available name, who has extensive ties to Showalter, is former big-league hitting coach Jim Presley. Presley, 61, was Showalter's hitting coach for three seasons with the Diamondbacks, and once more in Baltimore from 2011-2014.

The Orioles had the ninth-best offense in baseball in '14 under Presley when they won the AL East and made it all the way to the ALCS. They also led the league with 211 home runs during that campaign. However, Presley was reassigned from this role following the season as a result of "personal issues," per a report from The Baltimore Sun back in 2014.

While Presley was known for instructing offenses that hit for average and power, his hitters often carried an aggressive and undisciplined approach. As a result, Presley's units were rarely ranked among the top groups in on-base percentage throughout his career as a hitting coach. This could wind up being a major road block in Presley landing a job on Showalter's current staff given the fact that the Mets' 2021 offense struggled with their approach at the plate.

Presley spent 12 seasons as a major league hitting coach, before joining the Texas Rangers' Triple-A team in this role from 2016-2017. He was picked up by the Chinese Professional Baseball League in 2018, becoming the Chinatrust brothers' first-ever hitting coach, which is a position he still serves in.

Einar Díaz- Assistant Hitting Coach

Former big-league catcher Einar Díaz was the Orioles' assistant hitting coach from April 2013 until the end of the 2018 season.

During his six seasons in this position, Díaz's manager was Showalter, and he worked alongside Presley (2013-2014) and Scott Coolbaugh (2015-2018). Coolbaugh is currently the hitting coach of the Detroit Tigers, so he is not an option to join Showalter's staff with the Mets.

As for Díaz, 48, he found a home on the Gwinnett Stripers' coaching staff in 2019, which is the Triple-A affiliate of the NL East rival Atlanta Braves. While he is still with the Stripers, If Showalter calls, Díaz could potentially rejoin his old skipper in New York.

Additional Positions Of Need

-First base coach

-Outfield coach

-Bullpen coach

-Assistant pitching coach

-Pitching coordinator

-Major League Field coordinator

-Catching coach

-Bullpen catcher