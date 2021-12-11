After Missing Out On Kevin Gausman, Where Do The Mets Turn For Starting Pitching Help?

The Mets already made a huge splash this offseason when they landed superstar pitcher Max Scherzer to a historic three-year, $130 million contract.

But as it turns out, they made a serious attempt at signing both Scherzer and right-handed starter Kevin Gausman as well. ESPN Insider Jeff Passan was the first to report that the Mets tried adding Scherzer and Gausman to fill out their rotation.

In the end, Gausman took less money to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays on a five-year, $110 million deal. But the Mets were still fortunate to wind up with Scherzer, who could potentially alter the direction of their franchise and clubhouse as a whole.

So, while It's evident that the Mets are still looking to add a top starter to their rotation once the lockout ends, let's look at some of the options that remain.

On the free agent market, the only top arm left is promising southpaw Carlos Rodón. However, Rodón comes along with some injury risk as well as shoulder issues in the past which is why It's difficult to see the Mets betting on him given Jacob deGrom (elbow) and Carlos Carrasco (elbow) are already question marks on their staff.

Rodón, 29, made the All-Star team for the first time in his career last season and also tossed a no-hitter in April. The lefty posted a 13-5 record, 2.37 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 185 strikeouts across 24 starts in 2021. But he only tossed 132.2 innings and dealt with shoulder fatigue in August which caused him to hit the 10-day I.L.

Instead of pursuing Rodón, the Mets would be wise to explore a trade for starting pitching help and there are at least two names on the Oakland Athletics' roster, who are expected to slash payroll, that could be a fit.

Left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea is entering the final year of arbitration and is projected to earn $10.2 million in 2022. Given Manaea's expiring deal and salary, it shouldn't take much for the Mets to strike a deal for him if they choose to go that route.

Mets team president Sandy Alderson has a long-standing relationship with A's vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane, which makes it easier for New York to pick up the phone to discuss a trade with Oakland.

Manaea would fit in well in a Mets rotation that is lacking left-handers beyond David Peterson, who struggled on the mound and dealt with injury issues in an underwhelming sophomore campaign last season. If spring training began today, Peterson and Tylor Megill would be competing for the No. 5 spot. But realistically, these youngsters are better suited as pitching depth in Triple-A at this point in their careers.

Manaea, who is entering his age-30 season, has put together a solid track record with Oakland since making his big-league debut in 2016. Manaea has gone 50-41 with a 3.86 ERA and 641 strikeouts across six seasons in the majors.

With the exception of 2019, where he was limited to just five starts after undergoing shoulder surgery in the end of the previous season, Manaea has proven to be durable, throwing at least 144 innings per year if you nix the shortened Covid-campaign.

Last season, Manaea hit his career-high for starts (32) and innings (179.1) while going 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA, 3.66 FIP, 194 strikeouts and led the American League with two complete game shutouts.

The Mets could also look into acquiring Manaea's teammate, Chris Bassitt as well. Bassitt, who turns 33 in February, has been a late bloomer but has come into his own over the past three seasons.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016, which kept him out for half of the following season too, the right-hander finally hit his stride during his 2019 campaign with the A's. Bassitt went 10-5 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 141 strikeouts across 144 innings in 28 starts.

From there, Bassitt went 5-2 with a 2.29 ERA during the Covid-shortened season and won AL Pitcher of the Month in September. And in 2021, Bassitt endured his best year as a big-leaguer, making the All-Star team for the first time while producing a 12-4 record, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 159 strikeouts in 157.1 innings across 27 outings.

Like Manaea, Bassitt is also entering his final year of arbitration and is projected to receive $8.8 million next season. While the right-hander would give the Mets a rotation without lefties, his recent performance and upside could make him the last piece of the puzzle in New York's group of starters at the big-league level.

The Mets cannot go wrong if they trade for Manaea or Bassitt, depending on the cost-acquisition. And it seems like a more sensible move given that their payroll is already hovering around $270 million for next season and neither arm will be overly expensive.

Last year, the Mets ran out of hurlers by the summertime, so It's important for them to add another impact starter while also building depth. They got off on the right note with Scherzer, but there is still work left to be done on the pitching staff following the lockout.