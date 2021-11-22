Angels Swipe Aaron Loup Away From Mets In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Angels are at it again.

For the second time in the last six days, the Angels have swiped a key piece of the Mets' pitching staff from the free agent market.

This time, it was left-handed relief pitcher Aaron Loup, who posted a historic 0.95 ERA across 56.2 innings in his lone season as a Met.

The Angels signed Loup to a two-year deal worth $17 million, per club announcement. And according to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, Loup's contract includes a third-year option of $7.5 million in 2024.

Although it is evident that Loup received a bloated deal for a middle reliever, he took full advantage of his stellar 2021 campaign. He was also their most reliable bullpen arm, recording the eighth-best season for a reliever in baseball history.

With Loup headed for the west coast, the Mets now have a glaring hole to fill in their bullpen. And one name who could possibly replace Loup is fellow free agent lefty Andrew Chafin who produced a 1.83 ERA in 71 appearances last season for the Cubs and Athletics.

While the Mets made it clear they were going to be big spenders this winter at new GM Billy Eppler's introductory press conference on Nov. 19, they've now lost two key arms to the pitching-needy Angels.

The other hurler, of course was Noah Syndergaard, who was initially expected to stick with the Mets on the $18.4 million qualifying offer in order to rebuild his value.

However, the Angels swooped in to offer a one-year, $21 million deal to the 29-year-old, despite the fact that he has pitched just two innings in the last two years due to 2020 Tommy John surgery.

Not only do the Mets need to sign 1-2 starting pitchers, but they are now in need of a late-inning reliever due to the departure of Loup.

Eppler and co. must act fast to add some pieces to the pitching staff prior to a potential lockout looming on Dec. 2.

And as SNY reported, the Mets moved on from Loup once they discovered his market, which was established before Eppler took over. Instead of spending big money on a middle reliever, the Mets are gearing up to sign 2-3 starting pitchers, per Andy Martino.