Brett Baty Has Major League Debut For the Mets History Books

The New York Mets promoted top prospect, Brett Baty, to the majors this week and he made an immediate impact in his debut.

Every once in awhile, a prospect is called up to the big leagues, and all eyes are immediately on them.

It happened with Pete Alonso in 2019, Michael Conforto in 2015, David Wright in 2004 and so on.

The same holds true for third baseman, Brett Baty, who the Mets called up to the majors this week to weather the injuries to Eduardo Escobar and Luis Guilllorme.

Baty, who was having an outstanding year at Double-A Binghamton and was just recently promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, likely wouldn't have debuted this season if it weren't for the sudden opening on the 26-man roster.

With the Mets in a playoff push and facing division rivals in the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies this series and next, followed by the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, New York knew they had to field the best team possible right now.

In his first game as a big leaguer on Wednesday night, Baty drilled a two-run home run to right field in his first at-bat, in front of his family and friends, who exploded with excitement.

"To look up (in the stands) and see my family up there, to celebrate in the dugout with my teammates, it's just pure joy,'' Baty said after the game.

Baty was the first Met to hit a home run in his first at-bay with the team since Mike Jacobs did so in 2005.

This is a pivotal stretch for the Mets, but according to manager Buck Showalter, they are trying not to put any additional stress on Baty.

“I know it’s a big moment in his life and organizationally and fans and what have you,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said prior to the game Wednesday. “We all love to see guys from our own system come up here, but the last thing I’m going to do is be someone that makes it even harder.”

Baty said outfielder Brandon Nimmo also talked to him when he was called up on the same topic.

“Nimmo just took me aside and he was like, ‘Hey, man, slow it down. It's gonna be a pretty big atmosphere for sure. But we all trust you out there. We have your back,'" Baty said. “That's what I wanted to hear.”

The Mets lead the Braves by 4.5 games in the National League East, with a chance to extend that to 5.5 behind Jacob deGrom on Thursday.

After this tough stretch of games, the Mets have a favorable September to finish off the season, as they hope to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016.

