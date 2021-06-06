DeGrom spotless against Padres in Mets' Win

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom dominated the Padres for seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 win.

It's just getting unfair at this point. Mets' ace Jacob deGrom is certainly building a strong case to capture his third Cy Young Award this season.

And on Saturday night, deGrom produced another jaw dropping performance against a powerful Padres' lineup, shutting them down across seven scoreless innings, while allowing three hits and one walk, to go along with 11 strikeouts on 85 pitches.

The right-hander has 93 strikeouts through 58 innings and lowered his league leading ERA to 0.62, which is the lowest mark for a pitcher through the first nine starts of a season in baseball history.

He also recorded his 1,450 career strikeout to pass Sid Fernandez for fourth all-time in Mets history.

deGrom and Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove matched each other with zeroes through the first four innings.

Musgrove had not allowed a run in three straight starts until Jose Peraza stepped to the plate with one out in the fifth and cranked a solo shot to get the scoring going for the Mets.

But they weren't finished there. Shortstop Francisco Lindor continued his hot hitting by smashing a solo home run of his own with two outs to extend the lead to 2-0. Lindor extended his hitting streak to eight games and collected his fifth multi-hit game during this span.

The Mets tagged the Padres bullpen for two more runs on the night as the "Illar" brothers were back at it again.

Jonathan Villar, who didn't start for the third straight game due to a tight hamstring, had a pinch hit RBI single in the sixth. Villar stayed in for the remainder of the contest, playing four innings in the field, while collecting two hits.

As for the masked man, Kevin Pillar added an insurance run on an opposite field RBI single in the top of the ninth to the put the Mets up 4-0.

That's all the support the Amazins' would need, as Edwin Diaz worked around a single, striking out two in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win for deGrom.

After the game, manager Luis Rojas praised deGrom's command, which he believes is the key to this dominant stretch, more so than the pitcher's impressive stuff.

"I've never seen anything like it... you know that you're watching something special," said Rojas.

The Mets will look to split the four-game series with the Padres on Sunday, as Marcus Stroman will try to keep the momentum going.

First pitch is set for 4:10 pm ET and the game can be seen on WPIX 11.