Eric Chavez Leaving Yankees To Become Mets' Hitting Coach

The old switcheroo.

Last month, retired 17-year third baseman Eric Chavez took a job with the Yankees to be their assistant hitting coach next season.

However, Chavez is already leaving his position in the Bronx to move on to another borough.

That's because his good friend in general manager Billy Eppler, along with manager Buck Showalter, are hiring him to become the Mets' next hitting coach, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Eppler, the Mets' current GM, has longstanding ties with Chavez. When Eppler was the Angels' GM from 2016-2020, Chavez served as his special assistant. Chavez was also a special assignment scout to Yankees GM Brian Cashman back in 2015 while Eppler was the organization's assistant GM.

In addition to working together in both the Yankees and Angels' front office, Eppler is credited for signing Chavez as a player in 2011. Chavez played for the Yankees from 2011-2012, hitting .274 with a .783 OPS in 171 games.

Despite holding zero experience as a hitting coach at any level, the Mets are giving Chavez a chance to fix an underwhelming offense that scored just 3.92 runs per game and ranked 20th with a .238/.314/.390/.705 slash line and 176 home runs a season ago.

And he will certainly have his work cut out for him, as a number of hitters underperformed for the Mets last year in Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, Dom Smith, James McCann and Michael Conforto (free agent).

The Yankees ultimately granted Chavez permission to interview with the Mets since it was for a higher position. And with Chavez accepting this role as hitting coach, It will be up to him to help the Mets' bats improve their approach and plate discipline, as several players are looking to bounce back next season.

Chavez won six Gold Gloves (2001-2006) and a Silver Slugger Award (2002) with the Oakland Athletics, who he played with for 13 seasons. After two years with the Yankees, Chavez wrapped up his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014. He retired with 260 homers, 902 RBI and a .818 OPS over the course of 17 seasons in the majors.

Buck Showalter's staff now includes Chavez as hitting coach, Jeremy Hefner as pitching coach, Joey Cora as third base coach and Wayne Kirby as first base coach. They are still in need of a bench coach and assistant hitting and pitching coaches.