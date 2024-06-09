Ex-Yankees' Legend Says Mets Should Sign Juan Soto Away From Crosstown Rival
The New York Mets have several holes to fill in the future, but there could be a quick fix.
According to TV analyst Alex Rodriguez on Fox Sports,the plan to "fix the Mets" involves nabbing outfielder Juan Soto, who is currently playing for the cross-town rival New York Yankees, in free agency.
This was Rodriguez's response after he was asked by fellow analyst Kevin Burkhardt about how he would improve the Mets.
“Look, the Red Sox broke the curse with getting this guy,” Rodriguez said while pointing to fellow analyst and Red Sox legend David Ortiz. “Today’s ‘this guy’ is Juan Soto. You get Juan Soto in a three-year process and start again.”
Rodriguez is notable for being the greatest third baseman in Yankees history, having spent 12 seasons in the Bronx after being acquired from the Texas Rangers in a blockbuster trade; this is not unlike what the Yankees did over the offseason with Soto. However, Rodriguez also grew up a Mets fan, so a response like this does carry legitimate weight even if it comes at the expense of his former team.
Soto has missed the last two games with left forearm inflammation, but he is one of the heavy favorites to be named AL MVP this season; he's hitting .318/.424/.603 with 17 home runs, a 191 wRC+, and 4.1 fWAR. However, he is a free agent after the season, and is expected to receive a record-setting contract.
The Mets are currently 28-36 and in 4th place in the NL East, but getting a player like Soto after the season can instantly change their fortune. They will have to bid against the Yankees, who are the most valuable franchise in MLB by revenue, but with the wealthiest owner in the league in Steve Cohen, the Mets certainly have a strong chance to lure him away.