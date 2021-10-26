    • October 26, 2021
    Former Mets Manager Luis Rojas Interviews For Padres' Vacancy

    The San Diego Padres interviewed Luis Rojas for their managerial vacancy.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Although the Mets declined to pickup manager Luis Rojas' option for 2022, he is already drawing interest on the open market.

    According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the San Diego Padres interviewed Rojas for their managerial vacancy.

    The Padres' discussion with Rojas should come as no surprise as his half-brother and former big-leaguer Moises Alou currently works in San Diego's front office.

    Rojas also has ties to the Tatis family, and Fernando Tatis Jr. is the Padres' star shortstop. 

    The 40-year-old was hired as the Mets manager in 2020, but lasted only two seasons in which his team produced back-to-back losing records.

    While the Mets held onto first place in the NL East for 103 days in 2021, they ultimately collapsed in the final two months of the season to finish with a 77-85 record.

    In addition to Rojas, the Padres also interviewed former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. 

    Shildt led the Cardinals to a Wild Card berth last season, and his firing came as a shock around the baseball world. However, Shildt's dismissal was a result of philosophical differences with ownership regarding the direction of the organization. 

    DeGrom Silver Slugger Finalist

    Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom might be known for his arm, but he was nominated as a finalist for MLB's Silver Slugger Award on Monday.

    In 33 at-bats, deGrom hit .364 with a .758 OPS while driving in six RBI. Unfortunately, deGrom's season ended prematurely on July 7 due to a UCL sprain/partial tear in his right elbow.

    Through 15 starts, deGrom had a  1.08 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 146 strikeouts in 92 innings on the mound. The good news is that his ligament is fully intact and he is expected to endure a normal offseason routine this winter.

    Sep 18, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (19) looks on from the dugout before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
