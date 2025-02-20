Former Mets pitching prospect hoping to remain healthy after troubling injury history
It has been nearly six years since the New York Mets drafted pitching prospect Matt Allan in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
There were known injury concerns surrounding Allan when New York selected him, and these issues created a difficult path to the majors. Since arriving in the team's farm system, the right-hander underwent two Tommy John surgeries in four years and needed doctors to cut back into his elbow to transpose a nerve.
But now that Allan is healthy for the first time since spring training 2021, he is eying a big league comeback and wants to prove to the Mets he was worth the gamble when they selected him.
“Definitely, the dream is there,” Allan said to a small group of reporters, including Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “It’s easy to get caught up in where I want to go, but the biggest thing I learned from rehab is I just have to be where my feet are. I have to be present and grounded and where I am today. … Stack as many of those days as possible, and then we’ll see that dream lived out.”
DiComo also reported that Allan reached up to 94-97 mph during a bullpen session and live batting practice. The 23-year-old hopes to pitch in minor league games for the first time since 2019.
Read More: New York Mets' Frankie Montas gives promising injury update
Despite his anticipated return to pitching in live games, three surgeries in 21 months definitely took a toll on Allan as he called his third surgery a "knife to the heart." He also added, "As hard as it was to digest, I don’t think anything happens by mistake.”
Even with the uncertainty of not being able to return to pitching at a high level, Allan relied on his family and faith throughout the difficult process while he was on the shelf. He also called his return to pitching at an extensive level a “crazy progress,” and called the speedy ramp-up “the best version of myself I’ve ever been.”
With Allan now fully healthy, he is hoping to raise eyebrows this spring and pitch at a high and consistent level in the minor leagues.