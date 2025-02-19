New York Mets' Frankie Montas gives promising injury update
One of the New York Mets' few additions to their starting rotation this offseason, Frankie Montas, experienced discomfort during his first bullpen session, and it now has him set to miss upwards of two months.
The good news for Montas is that the Mets' training staff is well-versed in dealing with injuries to pitchers. With names over the last decade, including Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, and Zack Wheeler, among others, all spending ample amounts of time on the injured list during their tenure with the club, Montas is in good hands.
Those good hands have already begun working their magic on Montas, as the veteran received a PRP shot for his high-grade lat injury. While it may not improve the timetable for the pitcher's return, Montas did give a promising update on his status Wednesday morning.
"They've taken every right step to deal with this," Montas told reporters in Port St. Lucie, Florida. "Got a PRP shot yesterday, [and] I'm already feeling pretty good."
With Montas on the shelf for a minimum of six to eight weeks, the starting rotation and the bullpen are both projected to take a hit. FanGraphs projects Griffin Canning to fill in at the back of the rotation, while he was originally slated to serve as an arm out of the bullpen.
Montas was projected to serve as the third starter in the rotation. But after being shut down for six to eight weeks before resuming activities, the best case scenario could see the pitcher make his debut for the Mets in the middle of May, when accounting for the time needed to build up his arm.
The veteran will be a welcome addition to the rotation when he does return, and with the promising update Montas gave reporters on Wednesday, it could be sooner than expected.
Montas carries a 4.09 ERA across 744.1 innings in 160 games for his career, with 760 strikeouts and a 101 ERA+. The Mets will be the sixth franchise he has suited up for throughout his career, and he is still trying to find the magic he once had as a member of the Oakland Athletics.