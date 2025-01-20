Former Mets Reliever Chasen Shreve Lands Minor League Deal with NL East Rival
A familiar name for New York Mets fans is back in the NL East after signing a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, former Mets reliever Chasen Shreve has agreed to a minor league deal and a Spring Training invite with Atlanta. If Shreve makes the Braves out of camp, he will earn $1.3 million.
The veteran southpaw had two stints with the Mets across his eleven-year career. In November 2019, Shreve signed a minor-league deal with the Mets and was selected for the big-league roster; he would pitch in 17 games during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, recording a 3.96 ERA across 25 innings. In December 2020, Shreve was non-tendered by the team and would sign a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates two months later.
In November 2021, Shreve returned to the Mets on another minor-league deal; his contract was once again selected for the major league roster in April 2022. The lefty appeared in 25 games for New York that season, but struggled to a 6.49 ERA across 26.1 innings. He would be designated for assignment and released by the Mets in July.
Shreve broke into the league with Atlanta in 2014 after the team drafted him in the eleventh round of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the College of Southern Nevada. He would go on to pitch for the New York Yankees on two occasions, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Detroit Tigers, and the Cincinnati Reds.
Last season, Shreve pitched in just one game for the Colorado Rockies before he was designated for assignment and released in August. The 34-year-old elected to enter free agency on August 14th, but remained unsigned until his deal with the Braves on Monday.