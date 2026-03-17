Who Will Win the Mets' Last Bullpen Spot?

Beyond the right field position, the New York Mets have another question mark to answer before Opening Day.

And that's who is going to fill the final spot in the major league bullpen.

On Monday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that Huascar Brazoban would get the sixth spot in the 'pen. The Mets' bullpen locks are Brazoban, Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, Luis Garcia and Tobias Myers.

Typically, the Mets would carry a total of eight relievers, but they're planning on starting the season with a six-man rotation.

The Mets also reassigned relievers Adbert Alzolay, Daniel Duarte and Nick Burdi to minor league camp on Tuesday.

This leaves the last opening down to future Hall of Fame closer Craig Kimbrel and lefty Bryan Hudson.

How They Stack Up

Mar 13, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Bryan Hudson (78) exits the game against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kimbrel has endured a bit of a wild spring on the mound. The right-hander has posted a 3.60 ERA in five appearances. However, he has walked five and hit two batters in five innings.

The righty had a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings combined for the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves last season. He walked seven batters in those 14 appearances.

Kimbrel signed a minor league deal with the Mets back in January. If he makes the major league club he will earn $2.5 million.

As for Hudson, the Mets acquired him from the Chicago White Sox last month in exchange for cash. The southpaw has struggled in 2.1 Grapefruit League innings with a 11.57 ERA.

But Hudson's saving grace could be if the Mets opt to go with two lefties in their bullpen on Opening Day. Brooks Raley is currently the Mets' lone lefty in this unit.

Hudson had a combined 4.80 ERA across 16 appearances and 15 innings in 2025 for the White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers. His best season came in 2024, where he posted a career-high 6-1 record, 1.73 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 62 strikeouts and a 2.5 bWAR with Milwaukee.

Despite who earns the final spot, Mendoza said the decision will likely come down to when the Mets break camp next Monday.

This spot will also be a placeholder for when left-handed setup man A.J. Minter gets back from the IL. Minter is expected to return in late-April/early May. The left-hander underwent surgery to repair a torn lat last spring.

Barring any injuries, the Mets bullpen will be at full strength again after the first month of the season.

For now, the final spot is between Kimbrel and Hudson. Hudson may have the edge given he is left-handed.

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