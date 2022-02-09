Skip to main content
Former Mets Star Matt Harvey Named As Possible Drug Source At Tyler Skaggs Trial
Matt Harvey, Tyler Skaggs
New York Mets

Former Mets ace Matt Harvey has been named as a possible drug source in the trial of the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Not the best of situations.

According to the defense attorney of Eric Kay, the ex-Angels' director of communications, who played an alleged role in the death of former Angels' pitcher Tyler Skaggs, ex-Mets ace Matt Harvey is being implicated as a possible drug source for Skaggs. 

Skaggs passed away on July 1, 2019 due to a drug overdose. 

As ESPN's T.J. Quinn reported, Kay's defense attorney argued that Skaggs told Kay the night that he died that Harvey gave him Percocets, which were identified as "pink pills." Harvey will be called to testify as a witness this week.

Read More

According to an ESPN report from 2019, there was no Percocet found in Skagg's system upon the discovery of his death in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas. The coroner's report revealed that Skaggs choked on his own vomit as a result of mixing alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone. But there were Percocets found in Skagg's hotel room when he was found dead. 

Kay is being accused of supplying drugs that contained ethanol, oxycodone and fentanyl, which led to the death of Skaggs.

Based off the evidence compiled, prosecutors believe that only Kay could have provided Skaggs the drugs that he took on the evening of his death. Harvey was not named during the government's opening, but it did state that an unnamed player would be testifying that he gave Skaggs the pink pills, however, this exchange did not occur on this fatal road trip. 

Kay also lied to the police about going to Skagg's hotel room that night. This was Kay's first road trip after spending a month away from the team to receive treatment for an oxycodone addiction. Kay is being accused of acquiring drugs for himself, Skaggs and other members of the Angels

Kay's trial is expected to last about a week and he is facing charges of distributing drugs and drug conspiracy resulting in the death of Skaggs. Multiple players are expected to testify that they received drugs from Kay. 

Harvey and Skaggs were teammates with the Angels during the 2019 MLB season. Harvey, 32, pitched for the Mets from 2012 to 2018, and helped lead them to a World Series appearance in 2015. 

