Former Mets Top Prospect Sent Back to Minors After Poor Start

Former Mets first round pick Jarred Kelenic, who was the center piece of the Edwin Diaz-Robinson Cano trade, was sent back to Triple-A after struggling with the Seattle Mariners.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Former Mets first round pick Jarred Kelenic, who was the center piece of the Edwin Diaz-Robinson Cano trade, was sent back to Triple-A after struggling with the Seattle Mariners.

Believe it or not, the kid is human.

Former New York Mets first-round pick Jarred Kelenic, who was traded to the Seattle Mariners in a blockbuster deal for Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano, was sent back to Triple-A after an ugly start to his MLB career. 

In 23 games, Kelenic slashed an anemic .096/.185/.193 with a .378 OPS. After recording three-hits and a home run in his second game, Kelenic's performance took a nose dive. Before getting sent back down to the minors, Kelenic was in a 0-for-39 rut at the plate, which is the longest active hitless streak in baseball this year.

Due to the hype surrounding the top prospect, former Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen often received a lot of heat for dealing him for a closer and an aging Cano.

Luckily, Diaz has bounced back after a nightmarish first season with the Mets in 2019, where he posted a 5.59 ERA with seven blown saves. In his last 49 innings pitched, Diaz has turned things around with a 2.38 ERA and 16 saves in 21 chances. 

In 2021, Diaz is 10-for-11 in save opportunities with a 3.09 ERA. 

As for Cano, he is serving a full-season suspension due to a second failed PED test. The Mets do not have to pay him for the 2021 season, but are on the hook for $48 million of his contract in the next two years. 

The Mets also dealt their 2016 first round pick in starting pitcher Justin Dunn. The right-hander was 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA in nine starts this season before hitting the IL.

