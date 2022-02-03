How David Peterson Plans To 'Fight' For A Spot In The Mets' Rotation

When David Peterson hit the 10-day injured list on July 2 of last season with an oblique strain, he remained optimistic that he'd be able to bounce back after an inconsistent first half once he got healthy again following the All-Star break.

Little did the left-handed starting pitcher know, his sophomore campaign was about to come to an abrupt finish just 21 days later. Peterson, whose oblique was close to being fully healed at this point, was walking back into the Mets' clubhouse on July 23, when he felt a sudden pop in his right foot. Soon after, it was discovered that he suffered a Jones fracture of the fifth metatarsal, which would require surgery that kept him out for the rest of the year.

“I was walking back into the clubhouse during a game and I felt a pop," Peterson told Inside the Mets in a phone interview on Tuesday. "There wasn’t really pain right away and then I took a couple more steps, and before I got to the door, I couldn’t put any weight on it.

"I knew that there was something wrong, so I went into the trainer’s office and said ‘I need to get an X-ray, I think I just broke my foot,' and they were just as surprised as I was in the moment."

Peterson, 26, referred to this injury as "just one of those freak things," but cited a previous right leg fracture from high school that required the insertion of some hardware, which could have possibly been the cause of his unusual break last year.

Alas, Peterson's second season in the majors ended in disappointing fashion after he posted an abysmal 5.54 ERA, 73 ERA+, 4.78 FIP, 1.395 WHIP with 11 home runs allowed through 15 starts across 66.2 innings. The 2017 first-round draft pick's final outing of the year came on June 30, where he surrendered six runs on eight hits in just three innings against the Atlanta Braves, before exiting with an oblique injury.

Although Peterson's broken foot derailed the remainder of his campaign, he was able to complete his post-surgery rehab in Florida by the conclusion of the regular season. He was then able to head back home to Denver, Co. to begin a normal offseason training program.

Now, he is 100% healthy and will be ready for the start of spring training, whenever that may be, barring a new collective bargaining agreement being reached between MLB and MLBPA.

When the two sides finally strike a deal on a new CBA, Peterson will be competing for a spot in the Mets' rotation during camp. If spring training started today, Peterson, the lone lefty of the group, and Tylor Megill would be battling it out for the No. 5 starter spot in the rotation. However, the Mets are expected to add at least one more starting pitcher in free agency or via trade after the lockout is over.

This would essentially make it an even bigger challenge for Peterson and Megill to crack the opening day roster. But Peterson isn't stressing about the outcome of this upcoming competition, regardless of who the Mets add to the mix.

"For me, every day is a battle," Peterson said. "You’re in the big-leagues and there’s nothing guaranteed. It’s something you always have to fight for and that’s the approach I take. Work hard, keep my head down and I can’t control what Buck (Showalter) or the front office decides. My job is to make that decision as hard as I can on them."

If the Mets opt to add another big-league piece to join Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker in their rotation, this would mean that Peterson and Megill would be projected as depth starters in Triple-A.

But the Mets' pitching staff was decimated by injuries a season ago, and Peterson is fully aware of the reality that he will have a chance to make an impact in the major league rotation this year, whether he lands on the opening day roster or not.

"We saw it last year, there’s injuries all the time, obviously you don’t want anyone to go down, but we’re going to need depth," Peterson said. "So with everyone working their hardest to be available, I think that’s the key."

Even if Peterson begins the season in Syracuse, he won't let it hurt his focus of getting back to the big-leagues and being the best version of himself.

“I don’t think It’d be discouraging. There are things I can control, there’s preparation and work and things that I bring to the table," Peterson said. "It’s someone else’s decision to write the lineup card and to fill those spots on the roster.

"(That being said) I didn’t grow up dreaming about being in Triple-A, I grew up dreaming about being in the rotation in the big-leagues and being the best pitcher I can be and that’s the goal."

Peterson made his major league debut during the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign. Upon his arrival to the Mets' rotation, the southpaw showed immediate promise, going 6-2 with a 3.44 ERA, 125 ERA+ and 7.2 K/9 in nine starts (10 appearances).

Unfortunately, he was unable to take the next step in year-two, which saw him deal with inconsistency on the mound, before injuries prematurely ended his season. But Peterson took it as a learning experience and views his struggles as typical growing pains that a young big-leaguer goes through.

“I just think that last year, It was my second year. It’s not like I was a proven veteran, there was still learning that I had to do," Peterson said. "I think you can ask anybody, you’re always kind of learning throughout your career, whether It’s two years or 12 years in.

"There was some stuff I was working through mechanically in that first half, there were some ups and downs. For me, It was just trying to find that consistency. Right before the oblique (injury), I was feeling really good. And then right before the second half, the injuries kind of hit me.”

First and foremost, Peterson had to focus on getting healthy this offseason. And once he built up enough strength on both feet, he was able to dive into making adjustments and refining his five main pitches: fastball, changeup, slider, sinker, curveball. His curveball has been his least used pitch through his first two seasons in the majors, throwing it a mere total of 24 times, which is why he has continued to try to work on it this winter. Peterson also relies on his two-seam and changeup to play off each other in order to keep opposing hitters off-balance.

As part of his preparation for this season, Peterson has gone back to watch tape from when he had success as a rookie. He has also looked at his good and bad outings from 2021 to try to pinpoint what worked vs. what didn't work.

Luckily, Peterson's pitching coach from the past two seasons, Jeremy Hefner, will be returning in 2022 to continue to assist with his development. And the lefty is glad to keep working with him due to Hefner's ability to instill an open dialogue with the entire pitching staff.

“I think It’s great for us. Hef’ has brought a really good perspective on things. He works well with the starters, bullpen guys and catchers," Peterson said. "He is huge on having an open dialogue. It’s good to be able to talk to him and to express things that we are feeling. And he’s able to express things that he is seeing or feeling.

"Before the lockout, (Hefner and I) had a good conversation and I’m glad that he’s coming back.”

Hefner, whose club option was exercised by the Mets earlier this winter, is the only remaining member from ex-manager Luis Rojas' coaching staff. The Mets hired Buck Showalter to be their manager in December, before the skipper proceeded to fill out the rest of his staff with new faces.

Although Peterson has yet to meet Showalter due to the lockout, he called the move "exciting" and believes the manager's prior experience in both a major league dugout and New York will bring a positive impact to the team.

“I think what he brings to the table is going to be good for us. I think that’s something we kind of need, someone that’s there to win baseball games. That’s why we are here.

"When you are playing well in New York, there’s nothing better. When those fans are behind you and It’s loud, It’s really fun. And I think that’s kind of what we all have been striving towards and with a new season coming up, we want to be standing on top of the mountain in October.”

In addition to the hirings of Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler, the Mets added another star pitcher to their rotation, Scherzer, to pair with their ace in deGrom.

And Peterson is ecstatic to now have the opportunity to be around two of the greatest hurlers in the game and soak up as much knowledge as possible from this star-studded duo, whom he will be sharing a pitching staff with.

“You can’t really ask for much better. You have the two best pitchers in baseball in the same rotation," he said. "To be able to have those two guys on a daily basis to be able to learn from, talk to and pick their brains, I don’t think you can ask for more for a guy that’s still young in the league.

"Looking at those two guys, that’s the career you want to strive for. It’s great to have them at the top of our staff leading us.”

The Mets will be counting on deGrom and Scherzer to be their work horses this season. But this tandem could use as much support behind them as possible, which is why a bounce back season from Peterson would be significant. And the now healthy, former first-rounder will have a shot at re-asserting himself into the team's long-term plans if he can get back on track in 2022.