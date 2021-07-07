Sports Illustrated home
How Mets' Trevor May Bounced Back From A Tough Stretch

Find out how Mets reliever Trevor May has been able to bounce back from a tough stretch to once again become a reliable option in the bullpen.
NEW YORK-- In an attempt to bolster their bullpen heading into the 2021 season, the Mets dished out a two-year, $15.5 million contract to free-agent relief pitcher Trevor May.

May, who spent his entire career with the Minnesota Twins, was brought in this year to be a setup man option for the Amazins.' 

Following a rough debut on Opening Day, where he surrendered three runs (two-earned), May went on to toss 14 straight scoreless appearances.

But the return of Seth Lugo, along with a tough stretch from Late-May to Mid-June, where he allowed five runs and three home runs in five appearances (3.2 innings), pushed him out of his regular late-inning role. It also saw his ERA shoot up from 2.50, to 4.57.

However, he didn't let his get him down.

He has since bounced back to throw 10 straight scoreless innings, while striking out 14 batters during this period.

So, whats been the key to his turnaround? 

“He’s always had a really good fastball, but when he didn’t have the secondary pitches, he was becoming a one-pitch pitcher,” said manager Luis Rojas before the Mets rained out contest with the Brewers on Tuesday. "That’s when his fastball, which is a fly-ball pitch, was becoming a home run at times because he’s a big-time power supplier with his fastball. So the secondary [stuff] is helping.”

According to Baseball Savant, opposing hitters are batting .179 against May's slider, .239 against his fastball and .321 versus his changeup.

“He’s been throwing it for a strike,” said Rojas of May's slider. “He’s been throwing it in the same line as his fastball and he’s been able to get some chases. The changeup has been a good pitch for him the whole year, but he needed the breaking ball. I think that’s what’s helping the most right now.”

With May becoming a reliable option for Rojas and the Mets once again, it only creates another weapon out of a backend of a bullpen that features Lugo and closer Edwin Diaz.

“He worked on stuff that he needed to work on and look at him now, he’s throwing the ball great,” Rojas said.

Mets relief pitcher Trevor May
