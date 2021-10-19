    • October 19, 2021
    Hugh Quattlebaum Expected To Stick Around With Mets In Different Role

    N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

    Hugh Quattlebaum Expected To Stick Around With Mets In Different Role

    Mets failed hitting coach replacement Hugh Quattlebaum is reverting back to his initial role within the organization.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Although the Mets cleaned house of their failed coaching staff in 2021, it sounds like replacement hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum is sticking around in the organization.

    According to SNY's Andy Martino, Quattlebaum is expected to revert back to his original role as hitting director. Assistant hitting coach Kevin Howard will also go back to serving as the Mets' director of player development.

    This duo took over for Chili Davis and Tom Slater who were abruptly fired on May 4 following the Mets' 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

    The firings of Davis and Slater came as a result of an underperforming Mets offense throughout the early part of the season. This quick decision was made by acting general manager Zack Scott, who wound up being placed on paid administrative leave later in the year for a DWI charge.

    Unfortunately, Quattlebaum and Howard were unable to make a difference, as the Mets' offense finished No. 20 overall in the league.

    They also lacked power with an anemic .390 slugging percentage and 176 home runs, which were both ranked as the sixth-worst totals in baseball. 

    Not to mention, some of their bigger sluggers who were expected to have strong seasons [Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto, James McCann, Dom Smith] all endured underwhelming campaigns. 

    Now, instead of moving on from Quattlebaum and Howard, the Mets believed they were capable enough to re-assume their previous roles within the organization.

